The Giants have completely overhauled their quarterback room for 2025

The New York Giants might finally have competency at quarterback — something that has eluded them for the last two years.

Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for the Giants after signing Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension in the 2023 offseason. What then followed was an embarrassing, dreadful two-year saga of injuries and putrid performances from the quarterback position.

General manager Joe Schoen made it a priority to overhaul the position this offseason — and he seems to have succeeded.

The Giants made major upgrades at quarterback this offseason

The Giants revamped their quarterback room this offseason, bringing in two solid veterans and adding a bright future under center with a first-round draft pick.

Russell Wilson

Jameis Winston

Tommy DeVito

Jaxson Dart

Wilson, a future Hall of Famer, is not the player that he used to be, but he is still an above-average quarterback. Even at this stage of his career, he is arguably the best signal-caller the Giants have had under center since Eli Manning.

Now this is a quarterback room ? pic.twitter.com/Si15DHYVhC — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) May 12, 2025

Winston, a former No. 1 overall pick, is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. He is good enough to step in and compete in emergency situations while also providing incredible leadership in the locker room.

DeVito has demonstrated the ability to win games in spot starts as well in the past. Although he is unlikely to make the final roster, Tommy Cutlets has a primo spot reserved on the practice squad and could be argued as the best QB4 around.

Dart is an exciting rookie whom Giants head coach Brian Daboll has a conviction in. If Daboll has a conviction in a quarterback, it usually means something. Dart has all the traits Daboll seeks: deep passing accuracy, mobility, accuracy, and leadership. The future is bright.

How the 2025 quarterback room compares to seasons prior

After analyzing this year’s quarterback room, it’s hard not to get excited after reflecting on the quarterback rooms of the past two seasons.

In 2024, the Giants’ quarterback room consisted of this:

Daniel Jones

Drew Lock

Tommy DeVito

Tim Boyle

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In 2023, the Giants’ quarterback room consisted of this:

Daniel Jones

Tyrod Taylor

Tommy DeVito

Regardless of where Wilson and Winston are in this stage of their respective careers, it’s hard to argue against them being a monumental upgrade at both the starting and backup quarterback positions.

Additionally, Dart’s upside gives the Giants a hope for the future that they haven’t had in several years.

It was a long, winding, arduous road to navigate to get to this point. But fortunately, the Giants’ quarterback room is finally in a solid position. The outlook is far brighter both in the short term and in the long term.