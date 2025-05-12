Giants’ Jaxson Dart lands unprecedented perfect score on success predictor test

The New York Giants are hoping rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will be the face of their franchise. One unique success-predictor test indicates that their dreams could come true.

Jaxson Dart breaks “Star-Predictor Score” record

Dart earned a perfect 100 on the SPS: Star-Predictor Score — a test that simulates the potential score of players, trying to predict their success when entering the NFL, using 15 distinct metrics from various sources.

The Giants’ first-round draft pick is the first quarterback in the history of the SPS model to earn a perfect score. The previous record holder was Baltimore Ravens two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who earned a 99.2.

The SPS has consistently predicted the success of many of the top quarterbacks in the NFL in recent years. Among the top-10 highest-scoring quarterbacks in the SPS’s tracking history are Dart, Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Ben Roethlisberger, Josh Allen, Drew Brees, Kyler Murray, Cam Newton, and Deshaun Watson.

That’s right. Dart ranks first in that group.

Dart’s perfect score ranks first out of 327 quarterbacks since 2003. The SPS model has done a tremendous job predicting quarterback success at the next level, so Dart’s unprecedented high score bodes well for his NFL future.

Have the Giants found their franchise quarterback?

There is serious buzz generating in the Giants’ facilities. The hype and confidence is there for Dart, especially from head coach Brian Daboll.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants had a conviction in Dart, hence their decision to trade up and take him with the No. 25 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

He might not play much or at all as a rookie. But that time to develop should help set Dart up for success when it is his time to take the field.

Dart was electric in the SEC this past season. He threw for a conference-leading 4,279 yards with a 29-6 TD-INT ratio. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller also possesses mobility, rushing for 495 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.

The Giants have plenty of reasons to be excited about their rookie quarterback.