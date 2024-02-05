The Giants have an obvious cut candidate entering 2024 offseason

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants might look a lot different next season, and there is one player currently under contract that almost serves as a no-brainer for them to part ways with.

The Giants need to cut Mark Glowinski

Offensive guard Mark Glowinski signed a three-year, $18-million contract with the Giants prior to the 2022 season, but he did not live up to expectations in the 2023 season.

Glowinski committed four penalties, allowed six sacks, and finished with a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 64.8. Things fell apart for him nearly instantaneously. In Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, the guard allowed a staggering nine pressures, three sacks, and one quarterback hit.

After that dreadful performance, his playing time became less consistent. Glowinski was essentially benched, at times sitting behind Joshua Ezeudu or only playing sporadically throughout the rest of the regular season.

Cutting Glowinski would result in $5.68 million in salary cap savings in 2024, per Over The Cap.

The Giants offense was a disaster in 2023

Glowinski’s struggles were part of a collective struggle from basically the entire Giants’ offensive line, which had one of their worst-performing seasons in the history of the franchise this past season. The problems from the offensive line made it increasingly difficult for the team to score points, resulting in a bottom-five offense from a production standpoint.

With the Giants looking to clear up cap space this offseason, Glowinski seems like the most obvious cut candidate. As of now, he is expected to make just over $5 million in base salary next season, so cutting him would give the Giants more financial flexibility to sign free agents to help improve the offense.

What the Giants’ exact plans are this offseason is unclear, as there is quite a lot they have to do to be competitive next season. However, it would be a no-brainer for them to cut ties with Glowinski and look for an upgrade.

