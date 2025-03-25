The Giants have a young defender primed for a breakout season

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have spent the offseason injecting talent and experience into their defensive backfield, turning a shaky secondary into a group that suddenly looks fast, physical, and full of upside.

After years of playing patchwork in the back end, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll made it clear: 2025 was going to be different.

Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo Provide a Solid Foundation

To anchor the unit, the Giants went out and landed two key pieces: free safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Holland, who’s still just 24 years old, comes over with the reputation of a rangy ball hawk who can erase deep threats and quarterback mistakes. Pairing him with Adebo—who has quietly developed into one of the better man coverage corners in the league—gives the Giants something they’ve lacked in recent years: a true CB1 and a proven safety to stabilize the back end.

Credit: ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

But while the veterans bring pedigree and polish, it’s a second-year player who might end up stealing the spotlight.

Tyler Nubin Poised to Break Out in 2025

Tyler Nubin, the Giants’ 2024 second-round pick out of Minnesota, is heading into Year 2 with the kind of momentum and maturity that teams hope for when they draft a defensive back early.

Nubin played 789 snaps as a rookie, recording 71 total tackles and showing serious promise as a run defender. His 9.4% missed tackle rate is respectable for a first-year safety, and he allowed just 204 yards in coverage with one pass breakup.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The numbers don’t leap off the page, but the eye test and tape tell a different story. Nubin was consistently in the right place. He played fast. He read plays well. And most importantly, he looked comfortable—rare for a rookie in the NFL’s most mentally demanding position on defense.

With Holland now covering centerfield, the Giants may move Nubin closer to the line of scrimmage. That shift could play to his strengths. Nubin thrives in traffic, using his instincts and quick-trigger decision-making to plug run gaps and deliver clean tackles. It’s that blend of IQ and physicality that has coaches and analysts buzzing.

Tyler Nubin ‘24 rookie film



One of the best players on the Giants as a rookie. Already a borderline elite run support safety. It’s only a matter of time before he puts it together in coverage as well. pic.twitter.com/9U0yqGitm1 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 23, 2025

Leadership and Processing Speed Are Rare Traits

Nubin was a team captain at Minnesota, and it’s not hard to see why. His leadership is evident, and his voice is already respected inside the Giants’ locker room.

But what sets him apart is what happens between the ears.

His mental processing is advanced for a 23-year-old—he diagnoses plays quickly, rarely overcommits, and has already shown flashes of dissecting route concepts.

The next step in his evolution is refining his angles in coverage and becoming more disruptive at the catch point. If he can stack that on top of his already elite run-stopping traits, the Giants may have landed a future Pro Bowler without the league even noticing.

With Holland patrolling the skies, Adebo locking down top wideouts, and Nubin cleaning up everything in between, the Giants might finally have the kind of defensive backfield that can close games—and punish mistakes.