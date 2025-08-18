The Giants have a shiny new swing tackle — and he’s already dominating

The New York Giants are desperate to stabilize their offensive line, and Marcus Mbow might unexpectedly become the solution.

While Andrew Thomas rehabs, Mbow has been thrust into preseason action, showing promising flashes against NFL-level competition already.

For a franchise that has failed repeatedly to develop linemen over the past decade, Mbow’s growth feels like fresh air.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Mbow’s preseason performance stands out

Through two games, Mbow has logged 93 snaps, with 68 coming in pass protection, surrendering only three total pressures.

Against the Jets, he lined up for 44 snaps at left tackle, giving up two pressures while adjusting in real time.

That performance may not look flawless statistically, but considering his learning curve, it highlights encouraging poise and solid footwork overall.

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has played a major role, refining his technique and helping Mbow transition faster than expected.

A battle with James Hudson looms

The Giants signed veteran James Hudson to a two-year, $12 million deal, but early signs point toward Mbow surpassing him.

Hudson provides depth, yet his weaknesses in pass protection have already resurfaced, something Mbow has handled more effectively this summer.

It’s becoming clear that Mbow’s ceiling might be higher than Hudson’s, even though Hudson entered with much more NFL experience.

If the rookie continues trending upward, the coaching staff may trust him in swing tackle duties before long this season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why Mbow could be a long-term answer

Looking ahead, Jermaine Eluemunor’s contract expires after 2025, potentially opening a starting spot on the right side in 2026.

If Mbow maintains steady development, he could realistically claim that job and provide the Giants a homegrown long-term solution.

That scenario would be massive, considering the franchise has repeatedly relied on free agents or mid-tier veterans to patch holes.

Instead of continually chasing stability, the Giants may finally draft and mold their own difference-maker along the offensive line.

The bigger picture for the Giants

It’s worth remembering that Andrew Thomas remains the anchor, but Mbow emerging now ensures valuable depth and future flexibility overall.

Having two competent tackles allows the playbook to expand, especially for protecting Russell Wilson while establishing balance in the run game.

Every great offense begins with a strong line, and Mbow’s early flashes suggest the Giants might be building that foundation.