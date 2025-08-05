The Giants have a hidden offensive weapon flying under the radar

The New York Giants may have Malik Nabers grabbing all the headlines, but Theo Johnson is quietly stealing attention in camp.

The second-year tight end has become a frequent target for Russell Wilson, showcasing his size and athleticism in team drills.

After years of inconsistency at tight end, the Giants might finally have a young weapon capable of transforming their offense.

Johnson stands 6-foot-6 and 264 pounds, yet moves with surprising speed, making him a mismatch against linebackers and safeties.

Last season, Johnson managed 29 catches on 43 targets for 331 yards and one touchdown before a Week 13 foot injury.

He was flashing progress before the setback, and now he appears poised to claim a much larger role in 2025.

Giants experimenting with creative ways to utilize Johnson

During last Friday’s practice, the Giants worked tight end leak plays, using Johnson on screens to showcase his after-catch ability.

His combination of size and mobility allows him to break tackles and extend plays, offering a unique offensive wrinkle.

It’s reminiscent of how the Kansas City Chiefs feature their tight ends, a system that inspired Mike Kafka’s current playbook.

By incorporating Johnson more creatively, the Giants can diversify their offense and relieve pressure from their receiving corps.

Malik Nabers remains the star, but forcing defenses to respect Johnson opens lanes for the passing and running game.

Russell Wilson quickly building trust with the young tight end

Chemistry between quarterback and tight end is crucial, and Wilson seems to already trust Johnson in key red-zone situations.

The Giants have emphasized play-action concepts in camp, where Johnson’s blocking threat makes him a dangerous secondary option.

If he continues earning targets, he could emerge as one of New York’s most important complementary weapons this season.

His ability to stretch the seam and exploit soft zones adds an element this offense has been missing for years.

Johnson could be a game-changer in 2025

For a Giants offense seeking balance and explosive options, Johnson’s emergence could be the key to unlocking its ceiling.

If he stays healthy, his development will take pressure off Nabers and bolster the team’s play-action efficiency significantly.

The Giants have searched for a steady, dynamic tight end since Darren Waller’s short-lived tenure, and Johnson fits the mold.

While he’s still flying under the radar now, it may not be long before he’s a headline name in New York.