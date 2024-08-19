The Giants finally have the dynamic tackle duo they’ve been waiting for

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

When the Giants selected Evan Neal from Alabama with the 7th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they envisioned him forming a dynamic offensive tackle duo with Andrew Thomas for years to come. While Thomas has excelled, Neal struggled to adapt to the professional level.

The Giants Needed to Turn the Page

Over two seasons and 1,322 snaps, Neal has allowed 81 pressures and 10 sacks, often being cited as one of the least effective pass protectors at his position in the league. His difficulties were compounded by an injury at the end of the 2023 season, which required surgery, prompting the Giants to seek alternative solutions for bolstering their offensive line.

Sep 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) attempts to run past New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Acquisition of Jermaine Eluemunor

In response to Neal’s injury, the Giants signed Jermaine Eluemunor to a two-year, $14 million contract. Previously with the Las Vegas Raiders, Eluemunor played 905 offensive snaps last season, surrendering 28 pressures and six sacks. Despite these figures, his performance was notably resilient; after a rough two-week period where he gave up 11 pressures and five sacks, he did not allow a sack for the subsequent 13 weeks, demonstrating significant improvement and reliability.

Eluemunor and Thomas: A Promising Duo

Eluemunor’s addition has paid dividends, as he has successfully secured the right tackle position, forming an effective partnership with Andrew Thomas. This was evident in the team’s Week 2 preseason game against the Houston Texans, where the duo did not allow a single pressure over 41 pass-blocking snaps. This performance indicates a substantial improvement in the offensive line’s effectiveness under the guidance of new offensive line coordinator Carmen Bricillo.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Building Cohesion and Optimism

The offensive line’s enhanced performance, even without Jon Runyan, who was injured last week, suggests that the Giants may have finally found the ideal combination to support quarterback Daniel Jones effectively. The cohesion displayed by the unit under Bricillo’s leadership provides a foundation for optimism.

As the Giants prepare for a 17-game regular season, maintaining this level of performance will be crucial to their success. The strategic changes in coaching seem to have been a pivotal move in turning around the fortunes of the Giants’ offensive line.