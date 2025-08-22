The Giants could trade quarterback nobody is talking about

The New York Giants closed out their preseason in emphatic fashion, dismantling the New England Patriots 42–10 on Saturday night.

While the focus has been on rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and his rise, another signal-caller stole the show once again.

Fourth-string quarterback Tommy DeVito delivered a spectacular performance, leaving the Giants with a difficult roster decision moving forward.

DeVito shines in preseason finale

Against the Patriots, DeVito looked nothing like a quarterback buried on the depth chart as a fourth-string option.

He completed 17 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a sparkling 147.5 quarterback rating.

It was the kind of performance that makes evaluators across the league take notice, especially with roster cuts looming.

DeVito showed poise in the pocket, accuracy under pressure, and the type of touch that suggests untapped starting potential.

Why a trade feels inevitable

The Giants know they can’t realistically carry four quarterbacks into the regular season without sacrificing depth elsewhere.

DeVito won’t survive the practice squad, since those players are essentially free agents vulnerable to rival teams’ poaching.

That makes him a strong trade candidate, potentially bringing back draft capital for a Giants front office that values flexibility.

With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston already locked into backup and veteran roles, DeVito’s path to snaps is nonexistent.

Dart is the future, but depth matters

Even with Wilson as the Week 1 starter, the franchise’s long-term investment clearly belongs to Jaxson Dart.

The rookie has shown the kind of flashes — pocket awareness, decision-making, and arm talent — that foreshadow a future QB1.

Still, the Giants understand that quarterback depth is currency, especially in a league where injuries can derail entire seasons.

DeVito represents both a luxury and a dilemma: valuable insurance, but perhaps too talented to stash without opportunity.

Why DeVito has real value

Across the preseason, DeVito finished with 323 passing yards and four touchdowns, consistently outclassing opposing backups and fringe defenders.

His command of the offense looked improved compared to last year, when he showed flashes but struggled with consistency.

At just 27 years old, he offers upside that rebuilding or injury-stricken teams may covet heading into the regular season.

A team like the New Orleans Saints could be a good landing spot.

Giants’ next move will be telling

Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen must decide if DeVito’s value lies more on their sideline or elsewhere.

Trading him for mid-round draft capital would be a smart way to maximize a crowded quarterback room’s depth.

But keeping him offers the Giants one of the most secure quarterback situations in football entering a grueling schedule.

Either way, DeVito’s electric finale proved he doesn’t belong buried at the bottom of any depth chart in the NFL.