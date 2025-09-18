The Giants could have a brilliant offensive line change up their sleeves

The New York Giants entered Week 2 desperate for stability after a disastrous offensive line performance against the Washington Commanders. Instead of crumbling again, the unit delivered one of the best pass-protection outings in the league against the Dallas Cowboys, keeping Russell Wilson upright and allowing the offense to come alive in a 40–37 overtime loss.

The result was bittersweet: the Giants still walked away without a win, but for the first time in a long while, their offensive front gave reason for optimism. And at the center of that shift was an unlikely contributor—rookie Marcus Mbow.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mbow forces his way into the conversation

A fifth-round pick who had never played a collegiate snap at left tackle, Mbow was thrown into the fire out of necessity. What could have been a nightmare instead turned into one of the most encouraging performances of the young season. Over 51 snaps, he surrendered just two pressures, showing poise and athletic recovery against one of the NFL’s most ferocious defensive fronts.

It was the kind of performance that makes a coaching staff pause. Suddenly, Mbow isn’t just a depth piece or developmental project—he’s a player who might deserve a permanent spot in the starting five.

The Andrew Thomas factor

Star left tackle Andrew Thomas is closing in on his return, which raises the inevitable question: how do the Giants align their best unit when everyone is healthy? Thomas is locked in at left tackle, leaving right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor as the other bookend.

That scenario would force the Giants to either park Mbow on the bench or get creative. The cleanest solution? Kick Eluemunor inside to guard and let Mbow settle in at right tackle, his more natural spot.

Eluemunor’s contract-year dilemma

On paper, it makes sense. Eluemunor has 534 career snaps at right guard, giving him the experience to transition back inside. His physicality and competitive edge translate well, and the reshuffle could put the Giants’ five best linemen on the field together.

But there’s a wrinkle—Eluemunor is in a contract year. At 30 years old, he knows that performing well at tackle could secure him a bigger payday in free agency. Guards rarely command the same kind of money, which means moving inside could cost him financially.

The Giants could ease that concern by offering him an extension at fair value, but even then, he may not be eager to sacrifice leverage in what could be his final major contract.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bigger picture for the Giants’ future

With rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings, New York’s front office knows they must build a reliable line for the long haul. A rookie quarterback’s development hinges on protection, and Mbow’s emergence on a rookie contract provides both upside and financial flexibility.

That reality makes Eluemunor’s long-term future in New York uncertain. Even if he plays well, the Giants may view Mbow as the more cost-effective solution, using Eluemunor as a stopgap before moving on.

For now, though, the Giants face a balancing act: honoring the veteran who’s been a steadying presence, while recognizing that a rookie may already be too good to sit. It’s the type of decision that defines seasons—and potentially reshapes careers.