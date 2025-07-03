The Giants could cut 2 former draft picks this summer

The New York Giants have spent years trying to build through the draft, only to watch many picks disappoint.

They’re likely staring down another painful cycle this summer with players like Joshua Ezeudu and Tre Hawkins trending the wrong way.

Joshua Ezeudu struggling to justify his roster spot

When the Giants selected Joshua Ezeudu in the third round of the 2022 draft, they envisioned a versatile offensive lineman.

At just 25, he still has time, but his play suggests otherwise. Over 738 career snaps, Ezeudu has allowed 42 pressures and 10 sacks.

Those are ugly numbers for a player once expected to stabilize the trenches and develop into at least a reliable swing tackle.

Last season alone, he surrendered 15 pressures and two sacks on just 182 snaps, with three costly penalties.

Most of that damage came at left tackle, where his technique simply fell apart under speed rushers.

No sign of Ezeudu locking down a future role

The Giants hoped Ezeudu could be that Swiss Army knife, stepping in across the line when injuries hit.

Instead, he’s shown neither the strength to consistently hold up inside nor the footwork to survive on the edge.

If there isn’t a massive leap in training camp, there’s a very real chance Ezeudu finds himself cut before September.

For a team that’s poured draft capital into fixing the line, moving on from another early pick would sting — but might be unavoidable.

Tre Hawkins fighting long odds to stick around

Tre Hawkins always faced steep odds. Sixth-round picks are often long shots, and the Giants grabbed the corner from Old Dominion in 2023.

Now 24, Hawkins has logged 428 defensive snaps, giving up 390 yards and three touchdowns in coverage.

He’s shown glimpses, with an interception and three pass breakups, but not enough to stand out in a crowded secondary.

More concerning, Hawkins hasn’t carved out a meaningful role on special teams — usually a lifeline for late-round defenders.

If you’re not a lockdown corner and can’t contribute on coverage units, your days tend to be numbered in the NFL.

Giants facing tough decisions with roster spots

The Giants can’t afford to be sentimental with roster construction, especially with so many young players needing snaps.

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen have been ruthless when it comes to trimming the fat, and Ezeudu and Hawkins could be next.

For all the excitement each pick once brought on draft day, their tape paints a bleaker picture, making it hard to justify keeping them.

It’s like hoping a plant you forgot to water suddenly flourishes — the foundation often matters more than late efforts to save it.

Both players could be cut before the season begins

As training camp looms, both Joshua Ezeudu and Tre Hawkins are teetering on the edge of the Giants’ plans.

Unless they flash dramatic improvement, expect Schoen and Daboll to look elsewhere for depth, especially with this roster needing reliable backups.