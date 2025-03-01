The Giants can still save their future with 2 strategic moves

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Giants took their shot at prying Matthew Stafford away from the Los Angeles Rams, but it was always a long shot. The Rams were never serious about moving Stafford—they were just using the Giants and Las Vegas Raiders to create leverage for a contract extension.

Once the Giants showed legitimate interest and floated real financial figures, Stafford and the Rams quickly finalized a new deal, leaving general manager Joe Schoen scrambling for a backup plan at quarterback.

The Aaron Rodgers Pivot

With Stafford off the table, the Giants still have an opportunity to add a capable veteran who can hold down the fort while setting themselves up for the future. Aaron Rodgers makes a lot of sense, assuming the New York Jets eventually cut him loose.

Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Rodgers isn’t the MVP-caliber player he once was, but even at 41, he’d be a massive upgrade over anything the Giants had last season. He’d be able to maximize rookie receiver Malik Nabers and wouldn’t even have to move across town. Given his history of making calculated career decisions, a one-year, $25 million deal with the Giants could be an appealing way to prove he still has something left in the tank before either retiring or finding another landing spot.

Rodgers wouldn’t be expected to mentor a young quarterback—he’s never been that type of player. But mentorship is overrated in the NFL. What truly matters is installing an offense that the rookie can step into seamlessly when the time is right.

Trading Up for Cam Ward

With Rodgers holding things down for a year, the Giants could make a move to secure their long-term future. The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick and are reportedly open to trading down. If the Giants send their third-round pick this year and a second-rounder in 2026, they could position themselves to land Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is widely considered the best quarterback prospect in this draft class.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward is an ideal fit for Brian Daboll’s system, which was handcuffed last season by inconsistent quarterback play and a passive, West Coast-style offense. Daboll wants to be aggressive—he wants a quarterback who can push the ball downfield and extend plays, and Ward gives him exactly that. With Rodgers acting as a bridge, the Giants could transition to Ward when the timing makes sense, whether that be due to injury or after a full season of development.

Playing the Long Game

Rodgers isn’t Stafford, and landing him won’t immediately guarantee Schoen and Daboll’s jobs beyond 2025. But what might save them is showing real progress with a young quarterback in place. If the Giants manage to stay competitive and Ward flashes real upside, ownership may be willing to stay patient.

The real advantage of this approach comes in 2026 when the Giants will have a rookie quarterback contract, a ton of cap flexibility, and the ability to make a major investment in the roster. Whether that means adding another elite receiver, upgrading the offensive line, or reinforcing the defense, the Giants will be in a prime position to take a leap forward.

They just have to make sure they get the quarterback decision right.