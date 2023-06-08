The Giants are paying $18.4 million to 2 receivers no longer on the team

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are currently grappling with the repercussions of decisions made during the tenure of former general manager Dave Gettleman.

At present, the Giants have a remaining salary cap of $3.8 million, following numerous off-season signings and extensions. These include renewing the contract of Daniel Jones, extending Dexter Lawrence, and bringing in a host of free-agent talent to strengthen their somewhat lackluster roster.

Anticipating Saquon Barkley’s signing of the franchise tag, the Giants are looking forward to an increase in salary cap next year as more contracts expire. With an estimated $59.36 million projected to be available, they will have ample room to extend contracts, such as that of Andrew Thomas, and make additional acquisitions to bolster the team.

However, the Giants continue to bear the burden of $22.7 million in dead money from previous contracts. Sterling Shepard, who has signed a new one-year deal, remains the only player still on the roster from that group.

The Giants are still compensating two wide receivers no longer on their roster:

Kenny Golladay:

The Giants found themselves in a position where they had to release Kenny Golladay after two dismal seasons, despite his considerable four-year, $72M contract. They chose to salvage any remaining money from Golladay’s contract, which will consume a significant amount of the salary cap this coming season.

Golladay’s total output over two years amounted to a meager 602 yards and a solitary touchdown, delivered by Davis Webb.

Golladay’s tenure with the Giants may be remembered as one of the franchise’s most substantial missteps, and the price for that error is still being paid.

Fortunately, the current general manager, Joe Schoen, is demonstrating a sound strategic approach, focusing on building an offense that leverages the strengths of the players, rather than forcing ill-fitting elements into the team.

Kadarius Toney:

As is well known, the Giants traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round draft pick. This pick was later used to acquire star tight end Darren Waller, who has previously produced WR1 numbers.

Last season, Toney won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, contributing 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he recorded 59 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, primarily serving as a gadget player.

The Giants had high hopes for Toney’s development, but his constant injury problems proved to be a liability. Schoen perceived that Toney wasn’t performing at his best and decided to make a timely trade, converting him into a proven tight end who, it should be noted, also has his own injury issues.