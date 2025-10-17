The Giants are ‘in play’ for Dolphins’ elite wide receiver on trade block

The New York Giants are in the market for a wide receiver ahead of this year’s trade deadline, and it sounds like they’re preparing to make a blockbuster deal.

The big fish in the pond right now is Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle. Arguably the most coveted player on the trade block, the Giants are reportedly making a push to acquire the 26-year-old playmaker.

One source reported that any rumors connecting Waddle to the Giants do indeed have credence.

The Giants are “in play” for a Jaylen Waddle trade

According to KOA Colorado Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, the Giants have reached out to the Dolphins about a potential trade for Waddle, and they are in play for a potential deal.

“The Broncos are not in play for Waddle, but the Giants are,” Allbright posted on X.

He later posted that “the Giants have made inquiries” on Waddle with the Dolphins.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Allbright also made an appearance on the “ALL IN” podcast with Art Stapleton, a Giants beat writer and insider for North Jersey. In this episode, Allbright made it clear that, though initially the Dolphins were apprehensive about the idea of trading Waddle, they might be warming up to it.

“The Dolphins weren’t willing to engage up until a couple of days ago, and now they’re willing to engage,” Allbright told Stapleton (h/t @ItsGiantsSZN on X). “…The Jaylen Waddle thing, keep your eye on it. I don’t know if they get it done, but there’s certainly a sentiment that there’s some steam there that they could get that thing done.”

Waddle could potentially be had for a Day 2 draft pick

As far as the price tag for Waddle, Allbright gave Stapleton a somewhat surprising answer.

“I think it was like a third-rounder, I think is what I heard,” Allbright said. “I don’t have exact details on that, and I don’t want to overextend on that, but speculatively, I think they were looking for a third.”

Previously, reports and rumors indicated that the Dolphins would be seeking at least a second-round pick for Waddle. However, if Allbright’s projected price tag of a third-round pick ends up being true, that could be enticing for the Giants.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

But it is worth noting that the Giants do not own a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they traded that pick away to move up and select QB Jaxson Dart in this year’s draft.

Allbright also mentioned that the Giants don’t seem to want to part with anything more than a Day 3 draft pick. But, considering Waddle’s talent, it seems unlikely that the Dolphins would take anything less than a Day 2 draft choice.