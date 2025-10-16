Giants insider lists top-3 wide receiver trade targets

The New York Giants are expected to be “aggressive” in their pursuit of a wide receiver ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. They have been linked to several big names, but three wide receivers in particular have been labeled targets.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports the Giants are “big-game hunting”

Giants insider Connor Hughes of SNY reported on Wednesday that the Giants are going “big-game hunting” for a wide receiver on the trade market. He identified three names as targets:

“It takes two sides to make a deal, and it remains to be seen how much the Giants are willing to give up. But sources said the team is ‘big-game hunting,'” Hughes reported.

“…Chris Olave (Saints), Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins) and Jakobi Meyers (Raiders) are among the top potential targets.”

Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle is the top high-priced option

Arguably the most enticing name on this list is Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle. The former 2021 first-round pick has blossomed into a borderline-elite playmaker through the first five seasons of his career. With Tyreek Hill sidelined for the rest of the season, Waddle has already begun thriving in the WR1 role.

The Giants’ offense could open up if they acquired Waddle and plugged him into their WR1 role with Malik Nabers sidelined for the rest of the season. Plus, a combination of Waddle and Nabers in 2026 would give the Giants an explosive receiving corps to maximize Jaxson Dart as he enters his second season.

The challenges of trading for Waddle, however, lie in the price tag and the Dolphins’ willingness (or lack thereof) to move on from a top playmaker. Waddle’s projected price tag is a second-round pick — and that might not even be enough for Miami.

A second-round pick is a steep price tag. However, last offseason, the Giants traded a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick for EDGE Brian Burns.

Burns has thrived in his new environment and established himself as one of the league’s best pass-rushers as a member of the Giants. His impact on the defense has been incredible.

If the Giants feel like Waddle could have a similar impact on their offense, then a second-round pick is a worthy price to pay.

Chris Olave could be plucked from the Saints

The New Orleans Saints were originally, and understandably, apprehensive to the idea of trading Chris Olave. But now, it seems like they might be entertaining the idea.

Olave has had a tough bout with injuries over the past few seasons — namely, concussions. But when he is healthy, Olave is one of the league’s dynamic and exciting playmakers.

His best season came in 2023, his second season in the league, when Olave racked up career-highs with 87 receptions, 1,123 yards, and five touchdowns. His 2024 season was dismantled due to injuries, as he played in just eight games, totaling 400 yards and one touchdown on 32 receptions.

So far this season, though, Olave has stayed healthy. He has 342 yards on nine receptions in six games. His 57.0 yards per game could boom, too, with improved quarterback play.

The Giants are seeking a young playmaker who can grow alongside Jaxson Dart and pair with Malik Nabers for the foreseeable future. Olave, who has a fifth-year option picked up for the 2026 season, could be that playmaker.

But, like with the Dolphins and Waddle, it will take a hefty price to consider the Saints to move on from Olave. The projected asking price for Olave is a third-round pick (which the Giants do not have in the 2026 NFL Draft after trading it away to move up and select Jaxson Dart in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft).

If the Giants are willing to pay the equivelant asking price, though, and the Saints are indeed listening to offers, then Olave could be a big-time addition to Big Blue’s offense.

Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers is a reliable target

He might not be a young, flashy option like Waddle and Olave, but Jakobi Meyers is a reliable veteran with experience and dependability. Plus, the Las Vegas Raiders are likely motivated to move on from Meyers, as he is in the final season of his contract and requested a trade prior to the start of the season.

Both Meyers and Las Vegas might be eager to get a deal done, and the Giants are eager to bring in some talent. He doesn’t exaclty have premier WR1 talent like Olave and Waddle, but Meyers is certainly a strong WR2.

He posted a career-high 1,027 yards last season with four touchdowns on 87 receptions. This year, however, his yards per game has dropped to 54.8, which is comparable to his career 50.7 yards per game. These aren’t game-breaking numbers, but looking ahead to a potential future, these numbers in conjunction with Nabers’ elite stats would make him a top-flight No. 2 option.

However, Meyers doesn’t have what else Waddle and Olave possess: upside. He is 28 years old, nearly 29, and compared to the youth of Olave (25) and Waddle (26), his upside is limited.

But, resultingly, Meyers would cost the least in any trade. The projected asking price for Meyers is a fifth-round pick — a worthwhile price to pay for a high-quality No. 2 receiver.

The Giants seem to prefer to grab a true top-option, though, which is why they have interest in Waddle and Olave. But, nevertheless, there are plenty of options on the table, and the Giants are eager to give Jaxson Dart the tools he needs to succeed early in his career.

One way or another, the Giants are likely to land a playmaker ahead of the deadline.