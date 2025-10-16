One Giants’ offensive piece isn’t getting nearly enough credit

While all eyes are locked on New York Giants rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, another player has been doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes — and doing it better than almost anyone in football. Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ star left tackle, isn’t flashy or loud, but his impact is impossible to ignore.

It’s easy to get caught up in the highlight reels. Dart’s athleticism has energized the fanbase, and Skattebo’s bruising runs make for great TV. But none of it works without Thomas holding down the blind side. Since returning from a season-ending injury in 2024, making his debut in Week 3 against Kansas City, the 26-year-old has surrendered only two pressures over 246 snaps. That’s not just elite — that’s dominance.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The foundation of the Giants’ offense

Thomas has anchored an offensive line that’s quietly stabilized in recent weeks. He’s playing like the best left tackle in football, giving Dart the time and confidence to read defenses and make big throws downfield. The chemistry between the two has already started to show, and Dart knows exactly how valuable Thomas is to his development.

“I know the left side of my line and that position, I know that I can trust him,” Dart said. “His leadership has been contagious. I see him as one of the, if not the, best tackle in the league.”

That’s not just a quarterback praising his lineman — that’s a rookie recognizing where his safety blanket truly lies. For Dart, Thomas isn’t just a blocker; he’s the security system keeping chaos out of the pocket.

Back to full strength and back to dominance

It’s been a long road for Thomas, who’s battled through injuries over the past few seasons. But now fully healthy, he’s showing exactly why the Giants committed to him with a five-year, $117.5 million extension that includes $67 million guaranteed.

When Thomas is right, the entire offense feels different. He’s calm under pressure, technically sound, and powerful in both pass and run protection. It’s like having a brick wall that moves — immovable but controlled, always in the right place at the right time.

The unsung leader of New York’s turnaround

Thomas doesn’t draw headlines like the team’s skill players, but he’s the one holding it all together. His leadership in the locker room has been instrumental, and his consistency on the field is a big reason Dart’s transition has gone smoother than expected.

While others get the spotlight, Andrew Thomas is earning something even more valuable — respect. And right now, there’s a real argument that no left tackle in football is playing better.



