Giants’ rookie quarterback catches shade from Broncos linebacker

The New York Giants have found a spark they’ve been missing for years, and his name is Jaxson Dart. The rookie quarterback isn’t just winning games — he’s doing it with a flair that’s turned heads across the NFL. Diamond chains, dancing, and unshakable energy have made him impossible to ignore.

After Thursday night’s upset win over the Eagles, Dart walked off the field like a man who knew the league was watching. And it is. But that attention comes with a price — a target.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The swagger that’s igniting a franchise

It’s not just that Dart is playing well. It’s how he’s playing. He’s confident, borderline cocky, and unapologetically himself. When he celebrates, the team feeds off it. When he runs through a tackle, the stadium erupts. It’s the kind of swagger New York has craved under center for a decade.

Dart’s performances haven’t been perfect, but his energy is contagious. The Giants have followed his lead, rallying around his fearless approach. He doesn’t just move the chains — he moves the pulse of the team.

Still, that same bravado that excites fans has rubbed a few opponents the wrong way. And this week, the Denver Broncos are ready to take notice.

Broncos want to test Dart’s confidence

Ahead of their Week 7 matchup, Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper didn’t hide how the defense feels about Dart’s sudden rise.

“He’s a young guy. He’s feelin’ himself a little bit,” Cooper said. “He’s out there running around. He’s got the chain on. He’s dancing. I feel like everybody needs something, you know.”

It wasn’t quite trash talk — more like a warning. Denver’s defense is legit, one of the best in the NFL. Facing a young quarterback who’s already gaining national attention gives them extra motivation to knock him down a peg.

Dart’s got the spotlight now, and with it comes every defensive player’s best shot. When you celebrate the way he does, you invite the league to test if you can handle the heat.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Staying true to his identity

What makes Dart different is that none of this seems to faze him. He plays with a mix of joy and defiance, as if daring the league to try to humble him. He’s embraced the chaos, leaned into the noise, and turned it into fuel.

For the Giants, that confidence is exactly what they’ve needed. For opposing defenses, it’s gasoline on the fire. It’s like a boxer grinning before the punch — the smile doesn’t save you, but it sure makes you hard to rattle.

Week 7 will test just how high Dart can keep flying. The Broncos want to bring him back down to earth, but for now, the rookie quarterback looks like a man who has no intention of coming down at all.