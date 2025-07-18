The Giants are being cornered into splashing serious money on quality offensive tackle

The New York Giants have several expiring contracts to sort through next offseason, but one player is making that conversation tougher.

Veteran offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was quietly one of their most consistent linemen throughout the 2024 season.

He stabilized the right tackle spot and even stepped in on the left side when Andrew Thomas went down with injury.

Eluemunor logged 610 snaps at right tackle and 313 on the left, showcasing rare versatility across the offensive line.

For a team constantly shuffling bodies up front, that level of reliability is hard to ignore heading into 2025.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eluemunor’s numbers show value beyond the box score

Statistically, Eluemunor surrendered 29 total pressures and just four sacks across his snaps in 2024.

Seven of those pressures came in a single game — Week 10 against Carolina — where he was suddenly shifted to left tackle.

Outside of that performance, he was solid and dependable, even when facing top-tier edge rushers on a weekly basis.

His ability to anchor the edge and hold his own in pass protection gave the Giants stability they haven’t seen in years.

Compared to the revolving door at right tackle in recent seasons, Eluemunor looked like an All-Pro in contrast.

Financial picture makes re-signing Eluemunor challenging

Eluemunor signed a two-year, $14 million deal and is entering a contract year with plenty of leverage in his corner.

At 30 years old, this might be his final shot at a big multi-year payday — and he’ll want to maximize his value.

He’s not likely to offer the Giants a hometown discount, especially if his 2025 campaign mirrors last season’s performance.

For New York, keeping him would require some creative cap management given their projected $8.1 million in space next year.

Still, it’s possible to make it work if they trim the right places and restructure existing deals to free up cash.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Several potential roster cuts could create flexibility

The Giants can free up $9.25 million by moving on from guard Jon Runyan Jr., whose contract may not match his performance.

They could also save $4.5 million by releasing kicker Graham Gano and another $5.25 million by parting with Devin Singletary.

Those three moves alone would open over $19 million — more than enough to bring Eluemunor back at market value.

The front office has the tools to retain him; it’s just a matter of deciding whether he fits into their long-term outlook.

Eluemunor’s versatility could keep him in New York — if 2025 delivers

The key factor will be how Eluemunor performs in 2025 and whether he continues to anchor the line with minimal breakdowns.

If he repeats last season’s form, letting him walk would feel like creating a problem just to save money.

He offers a rare blend of experience, durability, and adaptability — the kind of traits that are difficult to replace in free agency.

For the Giants, this may be less about dollars and more about direction — are they ready to invest in veteran stability?

That answer may not come until later in the season, but Jermaine Eluemunor has already made his case loud and clear.