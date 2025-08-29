The Giants are about to experience something mind-blowing at quarterback

It’s easy to take stability for granted until you don’t have it, and the New York Giants know that feeling well.

For six years, Daniel Jones held the job, yet never gave the Giants the consistent quarterback play they desperately needed.

Now, Russell Wilson arrives at age 36, and even in the twilight of his prime, he represents a massive upgrade.

Last season, Wilson finished with 2,752 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only five interceptions, proving he can still deliver efficiency.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A proven deep-ball passer

What makes Wilson so dangerous is his ability to attack vertically, something the Giants have sorely lacked for years.

He was one of the best deep ball passers in football last season, a trait that immediately elevates the offense.

That skill was on full display in preseason when Wilson connected with undrafted rookie Beaux Collins for an 80-yard strike.

It was a glimpse of the kind of explosiveness Wilson brings, the type of play Jones rarely delivered in six years.

Wilson’s excitement to be a Giant

Wilson isn’t just here to play out the end of his career — he’s genuinely energized by the opportunity.

“Coming to work here is a blessing every day. I don’t even consider it work; it’s just getting to do what we love to do. To be a New York Giant is an honor,” Wilson told reporters on Wednesday.

Those words reflect a quarterback who feels reinvigorated, motivated by the chance to lead a team searching for identity.

Even at his age, Wilson’s confidence and leadership provide a presence the locker room has been missing for far too long.

The calm before the storm

Wilson understands the grind of preparing for a new season, and he’s already embraced the process with his teammates.

“Yeah, this is the great part about the season,” he said, reflecting on the calm before Week 1 approaches.

He emphasized the work done during training camp and OTAs, noting the “camaraderie” and “growth” within the Giants roster.

“I think what’s exciting is we get to do what we love to do here in 13 days, or however many days it is. It’s exciting, and we just stay focused on the task,” Wilson added.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A roster taking shape

The Giants didn’t overhaul their offense around Wilson, but they made enough moves to complement their new quarterback.

They extended Darius Slayton, drafted rookie Marcus Mbow in the fifth round, and selected Jaxson Dart as a developmental piece.

The real splash came on defense, where Abdul Carter was drafted to bolster the line, alongside Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo.

The balance of additions shows the Giants are building not just for Wilson’s present but also for their long-term vision.

Raising the standard

Even if 2025 becomes a bridge year to Jaxson Dart (which it is), the Giants’ expectations are already significantly higher than before.

Wilson guarantees a level of competency that ensures the offense won’t feel hamstrung every Sunday, unlike recent seasons under Jones.

For the first time in years, the Giants can walk into games with the belief their quarterback can truly control outcomes.

Wilson may not be the future, but in the present, he represents a much-needed jolt of stability and leadership.



