Steelers ‘took a hard look’ at Giants’ veteran receiver ahead of trade deadline

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As the trade deadline approaches on Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants are carefully weighing their options. While they may ultimately retain veteran receiver Darius Slayton and pass rusher Azeez Ojulari for the remainder of the season, both players are likely to depart in free agency at the end of 2024 if no deals are made.

Darius Slayton’s Future with the Giants Remains Uncertain

Slayton, who sought a pay raise from the Giants this past off-season, saw his request rejected by general manager Joe Schoen. This decision signaled the organization’s lack of long-term commitment to him, suggesting that they may be open to moving him before the trade deadline. Trading Slayton now would at least provide the Giants with some value in return.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

At 27, Slayton has shown his skill as a reliable receiver, amassing 469 yards and one touchdown this season. However, his production has been inconsistent, partly due to the temporary absence of Malik Nabers following a concussion. Slayton has been a consistent presence for the Giants in recent years, though he has yet to break the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a single season.

On a team with a stronger quarterback situation, Slayton could be a valuable asset, and the Giants likely recognize that he will command a significant payday in free agency—potentially in the range of Gabe Davis’s $13 million per season deal.

Azeez Ojulari’s Potential Departure and Contract Considerations

Ojulari, on the other hand, has an opportunity to secure a more prominent role and lucrative contract with another team, something the Giants are unlikely to match next year, given their pressing needs in the secondary. Ojulari’s ability to pressure the quarterback makes him a valuable asset, yet the Giants may prioritize other areas in their rebuilding process. Moving him now could allow the Giants to get a return on their investment before he departs in free agency.

Trade Deadline Approaches as Giants Weigh Options

If the Giants decide against trading Slayton and Ojulari, they risk losing both without receiving any compensation. Sitting at a 2–7 record, with an 0–6 record in divisional play, the Giants have little chance of a playoff run this season. Their current standing might suggest that trading for draft picks could be more advantageous than holding onto players likely to walk at the end of the year.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers Showed Interest in Slayton

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Pittsburgh Steelers recently gave Slayton a “hard look” before opting to acquire Mike Williams from the New York Jets instead. This interest shows that Slayton has market value, which the Giants may consider capitalizing on before the deadline.

Slayton’s Potential Impact on a New Team

For a team with a stable quarterback situation, Slayton could become a valuable playmaker, adding depth and consistency to their receiving corps. His experience with the Giants has shown flashes of solid potential, and a trade could provide him with a fresh start and new opportunities to reach his potential.

In the end, the Giants’ decisions regarding Slayton and Ojulari at the trade deadline could be pivotal. Trading these players would secure some return for the organization and help lay the groundwork for a strategic rebuild as they look to the future.