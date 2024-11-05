Giants ‘listening’ to offers on expiring pass-rusher but want ‘their price’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With a 2–7 record and losses in all six NFC East games, the New York Giants face a challenging season. Playoff hopes are slim, and the front office is now tasked with deciding whether to trade away expiring talent or keep key players for depth as they finish out the season.

Azeez Ojulari: Giants’ Key Trade Asset

One of the Giants’ most valuable trade pieces is pass rusher Azeez Ojulari, a former second-round pick from Georgia who has stepped up significantly in the absence of Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has been on injured reserve for several weeks. Ojulari has been productive on the field, playing 327 snaps and amassing 21 pressures and seven sacks. Though he’s shown impressive skill as a pass rusher, he has struggled in run defense and has a 33.3% missed tackle rate.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Trade Interest and Potential Returns

Rumors indicate that Ojulari has been on the trade block, and multiple teams have inquired about his availability. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Giants have been receptive to offers, with General Manager Joe Schoen looking for a reasonable return, likely a mid-round pick.

The Giants may be hoping for a fourth-round pick, though they could structure a deal to include performance incentives. For instance, if Ojulari plays a certain number of snaps or signs a new contract with the acquiring team, the Giants could potentially receive additional draft capital.

Setting Expectations: A Mid-Round Trade Value

To gauge Ojulari’s value, the recent trade of pass rusher Baron Browning offers a comparison. The Arizona Cardinals acquired Browning for a sixth-round pick from the Denver Broncos. With only five pressures over 146 snaps, Browning’s production is far below Ojulari’s, suggesting that Ojulari could reasonably command a mid-round selection, possibly a fifth-round pick or higher.

While Schoen aims to maximize the Giants’ return, the front office is also aware they are in a position of limited leverage. Nevertheless, Ojulari’s solid pass-rushing skills make him an attractive option for teams needing depth.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Decision Deadline Looming

As the trade deadline approaches on Tuesday afternoon, the Giants must decide whether to capitalize on Ojulari’s value or retain him through the end of the season. If they retain players on expiring deals, the team risks losing them in free agency with little to show in return. However, trading Ojulari for draft capital would allow the Giants to start building for the future, adding potential assets for a season that, for now, seems to be lost.

Ultimately, the Giants will either bolster their future prospects by acquiring more draft capital or face the offseason with some talented players likely to depart in free agency.