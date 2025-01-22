Star quarterback ‘ falls into the Giants’ lap’ in latest ESPN mock draft

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ hunt for their quarterback of the future might finally be over, according to Mel Kiper’s latest ESPN mock draft. Kiper has Colorado star Shedeur Sanders falling into the Giants’ lap with the third overall pick. In a draft class with intriguing quarterback prospects but no consensus top choice, Sanders could be the savior New York desperately needs.

“New York will be weighing all options, and it might ultimately be forced to trade up into the top two to get its guy,” Kiper wrote. “But here, Sanders falls into the Giants’ lap without any extra moves.”

This scenario is a good outcome for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who are under immense pressure to get this pick right. After a tumultuous 2024 season and the departure of Daniel Jones, the Giants need stability at quarterback. Sanders offers that type of upside.

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Case for Shedeur Sanders

Sanders, the 22-year-old son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, is as polished a passer as any in this draft. This past season at Colorado, he completed 353 of 481 passes, good for an astounding 74% completion rate. He threw for 4,133 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, all while operating in a pro-style offense under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. His ability to execute NFL-level concepts makes him a plug-and-play option for the Giants — although a bridge is likely necessary.

Kiper highlighted Sanders’ accuracy and immediate impact potential: “Sanders is super accurate, completing 74% of his throws this season. He could step in right away and lift the entire offense, including standout 2024 first-rounder Malik Nabers. Time is running out for GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll; they have to get this right.”

Sanders’ game centers around his arm, but he’s capable of picking up yards on the ground when needed. He rushed for 305 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, showing he can contribute at an average level. But make no mistake, his bread and butter is his ability to pick apart defenses with precision, limiting mistakes with one of the lowest turnover-worthy play percentages in college football at 1.5%.

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Addressing Concerns

No quarterback prospect is perfect, and Sanders is no exception. Critics point to his lack of elite athleticism and a good but not great arm. Additionally, his 20.2% pressure-to-sack ratio raises eyebrows. Sanders has a tendency to drift too far back in the pocket, making some throws unnecessarily difficult.

These issues will undoubtedly be magnified at the NFL level, where defensive fronts are faster and more complex. The Giants would need to invest heavily in their offensive line to protect Sanders and give him the best chance to succeed. The good news? Drafting a quarterback on a rookie deal gives New York the financial flexibility to do just that.

Why This Could Be a Turning Point

With Malik Nabers already in the fold as a first-round pick from 2024, adding Sanders could be the final piece to revitalize an offense that has lacked identity for years. His pinpoint accuracy and familiarity with pro-style schemes make him an ideal fit for Daboll’s system.

The Giants have been down this road before, looking for a quarterback to save the franchise. But with Sanders, they might finally have someone capable of meeting the moment.



