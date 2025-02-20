Star free-agent wide receiver may have on & off the field motivation to join Giants

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Superstar free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs joining the New York Giants may have more legs to it than previously reported.

Stefon Diggs’ alleged romantic ties link him to New York

According to Chron’s Jamil David, Diggs has a brewing relationship with Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B that may influence him to want to be in New York:

“Romance is brewing between free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs and recently divorced Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B. The pair was spotted in Miami early in the morning after a night out celebrating Valentine’s Day together. After the “I Like It” rapper filed for divorce (for the second time) from Atlanta rapper Offset, the rumors between her and Diggs started bubbling, as the pair were spotted out multiple times,” David wrote.

Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Diggs could take career to new heights with Giants

The Giants could be an ideal landing spot for the former Houston Texans standout pass-catcher. Not only would New York be a big market for him to grow his brand in, but he’d also be close to Cardi B, who reportedly lives in New Jersey and is hunting for an apartment in New York, per Sportskeeda’s Juhi Marzia, should they maintain a longstanding relationship.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

From a football perspective, the 31-year-old wideout would have another proven 1,000-yard pass catcher in Malik Nabers to line up opposite. Diggs could wait until after the 2025 NFL Draft to see if New York lands either top quarterback in Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Diggs would bring top-tier receiving to the Giants

The Maryland product went for over 1,000 yards receiving in six of the last seven seasons. After tearing his ACL in 2024, Diggs only produced 496 REC yards and three REC touchdowns across eight games played.

Nevertheless, he is still in the thick of his prime. Once back at full strength, his ultra-reliable hands, proven by his 69 percent career catch rate, would help form a formidable offensive trio next to Nabers and burgeoning Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. An elite QB prospect and quality veteran addition on the offensive line could make New York competitive next season.