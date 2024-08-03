Should the Giants lock up this young safety early with an extension?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are ironing out their revamped defensive backfield at training camp. While the young players in the secondary compete for their roles in the lineup, returning safety Jason Pinnock has continued to establish himself as one of the defense’s most important pieces.

Pinnock took over as one of the team’s two starting safeties last season and quickly emerged as a core piece of the defense. Entering his second season as a starter, Pinnock is becoming one of the Giants’ most valuable players and a prime candidate to receive a long-term extension.

In 2023, Pinnock started 16 games for Big Blue and posted career highs in nearly every statistical category. He totaled 85 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, six pass defenses, and two interceptions (one of which he took 102 yards back for a touchdown).

Pinnock has continued to impress at training camp this summer. During practice on Thursday, the 25-year-old picked off starting QB Daniel Jones on a fourth-down prayer, making a contested grab over star rookie wideout Malik Nabers:

Opposite Pinnock will be an inexperienced starter. A camp battle is brewing between third-year safety Dane Belton and rookie Tyler Nubin. Pinnock’s full season as a starter under his belt will afford his running mate on the back line a smoother transition.

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Pinnock is still an ascending player at 25 years old and has become a prime candidate for a long-term extension. He is entering the final year of a four-year contract with a cap hit of $3.11 million.

Giving Pinnock a raise and getting him under contract for the foreseeable future would allow the Giants to move forward with one of their foundational pieces in the secondary under contract.

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently argued that extending Pinnock should be atop the Giants’ priority list at training camp:

“The Giants’ secondary is one of the weaker units in the NFL on paper, and Pinnock, the best player in the secondary, is a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. The direction of the Giants is unclear; they could be in a full rebuild and in search of a new quarterback in 2025. Regardless, re-signing Pinnock to lock down a key defensive player is pivotal.”

The Giants could wait until next offseason to extend Pinnock, hoping to see him match or increase his production from the previous campaign in his second season as a starter. However, that would be a risky play as another solid season from Pinnock in 2024 would raise his price tag and attract more potential buyers in free agency next offseason. If the Giants view Pinnock as one of their most valuable young starters, they should rush to extend him sooner, rather than later.