Should the Giants extend this veteran cornerback this offseason?

The New York Giants’ secondary is thin entering the offseason with few established starters in the defensive backfield and a couple of them set to hit free agency. While extending safety Xavier McKinney will be the priority, the Giants will also need to make a decision on the future of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

Should the Giants Adoree’ Jackson this offseason?

Jackson just finished his third season with the Giants after signing a three-year, $39 million deal back in 2021. Over those three seasons, Jackson has been the primary boundary cornerback for the G-Men. However, this past season saw a significant drop in quality from Jackson.

This season, Jackson surrendered a 65.9% completion rate (58/88) and 752 yards in coverage, by far the highest marks in his tenure with the Giants. He was targeted and surrendered more yardage than he ever had during his time with Big Blue.

At 28 years old and coming off his worst season, it seems like the game has passed Jackson by. But just last year in the 2023 postseason, Jackson turned in an elite performance, helping the Giants slow down Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson en route to their first postseason win in over a decade.

While he may not be the player he used to be, Jackson could still be effective as a secondary corner opposite Deonte Banks. As Banks enters his second season in the NFL, more will be asked of him, and it would be wise to pair him with a quality veteran cornerback to help take pressure off his shoulders. Whether or not that cornerback will be Jackson is the question.

If Jackson were to be extended, it would likely be on a one-year contract at an affordable price point. The pros of retaining Jackson might not outweigh the cons, however.

While he would bring veteran experience and continuity to the defense, Jackson was somewhat of a liability in coverage this season. The Giants would be wise to target other veteran cornerbacks who could turn in better performances on a long-term contract this offseason.