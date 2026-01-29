The Giants will look to build around their promising young QB Jaxson Dart this offseason, and keeping the core of the offense together should be a top priority.

The offense took steps forward in 2025 as Dart emerged onto the scene and quickly developed chemistry with the roster’s previously under-performing playmakers. This spark led to the breakout of fourth-year wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who set a new career-high in receiving yards in the final year of his rookie contract.

Robinson is set to hit free agency this March and, coming off his breakout season, is expected to receive a big-time payday. However, one report suggests Robinson is likely to get that big bag of money from Big Blue.

Giants Re-Signing Wan’Dale Robinson Reportedly “Seems Likely”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan recently reported that Robinson returning to the Giants in free agency this offseason “seems likely,” a sentiment that reinforces the franchise’s commitment to the playmakers they’ve homegrown.

“A return seems likely considering he has always been a favorite of GM Joe Schoen and the Giants need to add playmakers, not let the ones they drafted and developed walk,” Raanan wrote in a recent ESPN article.

Robinson has spent the last three seasons evolving from a gadget novelty into a legitimate high-volume weapon out of the slot. With a new regime under John Harbaugh taking the reins, his reliable presence in the slot could be a stabilizing force for this young offense.

The 1,000-Yard Breakout

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Robinson’s 2025 campaign was nothing short of a revelation, as the 25-year-old officially shattered the undersized stigma to become the shortest player in NFL history to record a 1,000-yard season.

Stepping up in the wake of Malik Nabers’ injury, Robinson hauled in 92 receptions for 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns, proving he could carry the weight of being the offense’s top receiving target when called upon.

His efficiency metrics were equally staggering; he finished the year with a 114.1 passer rating when targeted and led all NFL slot receivers with 622 yards and 292 yards after the catch.

By prioritizing a return for Robinson, the Giants would ensure that Jaxson Dart maintains his most QB-friendly target as he enters a pivotal second season.

Navigating the Market Value

Credit: Credits: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, as a result of his breakout, Robinson’s market value has skyrocketed. Spotrac projects Robinson’s market value at $17.6 million per season, with a deal that could come in at four years, $70 million in total.

Robinson’s new salary could place him alongside other elite slot receivers like Christian Kirk and Khalil Shakir. The former makes $18 million per season and did not have a 1,000-yard receiving season under his belt when he signed that deal, so Robinson could potentially exceed that figure and push into the $20 million range.

The Giants are currently navigating a tight 2026 cap situation. They are currently in the negative in 2026 cap space, according to Over The Cap.

However, Raanan notes that Robinson has always been a “favorite” of the front office. With the team already committed to an organizational shift under John Harbaugh, letting a 25-year-old playmaker in his physical prime walk out the door would be a massive step backward for a team trying to win now.

Will Robinson Fit In with the New-Look Giants?

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final piece of the puzzle is figuring out how Robinson fits into the new-look Giants staff. They have yet to hire an offensive coordinator after missing out on Todd Monken, and who they hire could affect whether or not Robinson is still a schematic fit in the offense.

However, whether it’s Charlie Weis Jr. or Davis Webb calling the plays, having a receiver who can win quickly underneath and punish teams in the quick game is always valuable.

Robinson’s 3.2% drop rate was tied for fourth-best in the league last year, making him the perfect safety valve for an offense featuring a young quarterback. The chance to continue building something special with Dart and Nabers makes a reunion logical landing for Robinson, who has become a valuable component of the Giants’ receiving corps.