The Todd Monken era in East Rutherford ended before it even began. But John Harbaugh’s search for the Giants’ offensive coordinator could now pivot from an experienced veteran to a younger, rising star in the coaching ranks.

Charlie Weis Jr. is a Name to Watch for the Giants’ OC Job

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Charlie Weis Jr. is a “name garnering a lot of attention” for the Giants’ OC job.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan mentioned Weis as “a possibility to work with quarterback Jaxson Dart on the next Giants staff” back in December. Now he is being connected to the Giants’ coaching staff again, potentially as their next offensive coordinator and playcaller.

Weis Jr. arrived at Ole Miss in 2022, the same year as Jaxson Dart. He was the OC/QBs coach from 2022-2025 and served as the Rebels’ primary play-caller in 2024 and 2025. His experience calling plays is crucial for the Giants.

Weis Jr. followed Lane Kiffin to LSU and is currently expected to serve on Kiffin’s staff as LSU’s OC. But there is speculation Weis could jump at an NFL job — especially if it offers him the opportunity to call plays for his Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

The Philadelphia Eagles were among the NFL teams that had an interest in hiring Weis Jr. for their vacant offensive coordinator job. However, he ultimately passed it up, and they went in a different direction. Could Dart and the Giants convince him to make the leap to the pros?

The Jaxson Dart Connection

The primary catalyst for the Weis Jr. hype is his undeniable chemistry with Jaxson Dart. As the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2022 to 2024, Weis mentored Dart into one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football history, culminating in a 2024 season where Dart set program records for passing yards (4,279) and efficiency (180.7).

Weis didn’t just call plays for Dart; he built a scheme that maximized his processing speed and vertical accuracy, resulting in an elite 73.5% completion rate in their final year together. If the goal is to maximize the Jaxson Dart window, hiring the man who already has the cheat code to Dart’s success is a logical path forward.

Schematic Pedigree

Beyond the Dart connection, Weis Jr. brings a resume that belies his 32 years of age. Weis led an Ole Miss offense that ranked No. 1 nationally among Power 4 programs in total offense in 2025 (489.7 ypg).

He is a product of the Lane Kiffin coaching tree, specializing in the power spread offensive scheme that uses breakneck tempo and pro-style passing concepts to put defenders in a blender.

This high-octane approach would be an exciting addition to the Giants’ offense that could help propel Dart to the next level of his development and maximize the talent of playmakers like Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers.

The New York Homecoming?

The Weis name is already etched into Giants lore, as his father, Charlie Weis Sr., won Super Bowl XXV as an offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach under Giants head coach Bill Parcells. Weis Sr. is a legendary, four-time Super Bowl champion whose career was defined by brilliant offensive success, especially during the early years of the New England Patriots dynasty.

While Weis Jr. is currently slated to follow Kiffin to LSU, the allure of a return to the Meadowlands to reunite with his star pupil could be enough to pull him to the NFL.

Raanan’s early reporting could suggest the Giants’ brass has been eyeing this “reunion” between Dart and Weis Jr. for some time, or vice versa.

If Harbaugh hires Weis Jr., it would signal a total commitment to building the offense around Dart’s specific strengths.