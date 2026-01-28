The New York Giants and head coach John Harbaugh were reportedly targeting his former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, to join him in East Rutherford. However, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Monken as their new head coach on Wednesday, forcing the Giants to pivot in a new direction.

Enter Davis Webb: the former Giants backup quarterback and current Denver Broncos pass game coordinator who has spent the last 48 hours as one of the hottest names in the NFL coaching cycle. Webb isn’t just a fallback; he’s a rising coaching star who offers a unique bridge between the Giants’ past and their Harbaugh-led future.

Giants Could Pivot to Davis Webb as OC

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

With Monken now leading the Browns, Harbaugh may have already identified his next target. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants have requested permission to interview Webb for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Webb is quickly becoming one of the hottest names in the 2026 coaching cycle. Despite being just 31 years old, he has already interviewed for head coaching vacancies with the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Webb’s transition from backup quarterback to rising coaching star has been rapid. Since retiring from the Giants in 2022, Webb has spent three seasons under Sean Payton in Denver, ascending from QB coach to offensive passing game coordinator by 2025.

His resume is headlined by the rapid development of Bo Nix, who set franchise rookie records under Webb’s tutelage. Webb’s stock is so high that he has already completed head-coaching interviews with the Bills and Raiders this week.

He was a key mentor for Josh Allen in Buffalo and brought that same veteran-leader energy to the Giants’ locker room in 2022. He received rave reviews and recommendations to Payton from the likes of Eli Manning and Brian Daboll.

Webb’s track record of mentoring and developing young quarterbacks is exactly what will draw the Giants towards him as they look to find an offensive coordinator who can maximize Jaxson Dart.

Webb is a Rising Coaching Star

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While missing out on Monken is a blow, landing Webb could offer the Giants a higher upside in the long run. Webb has spent the last few seasons learning under Payton, and under his tutelage, the Broncos’ offensive passing attack has evolved, and Webb is credited with helping develop their young quarterback room.

Harbaugh needs an offensive coordinator who can maximize the current roster’s potential while bringing fresh concepts to the table. Webb’s exposure to the Payton offense, combined with his background as a player who operated in multiple systems (including Brian Daboll’s scheme in Buffalo and New York), makes him a versatile asset.

However, Webb is an inexperienced candidate — something Harbaugh usually doesn’t favor. During his time in Baltimore, many of Harbaugh’s offensive coordinators were former head coaches. Webb hasn’t even been an OC yet and has no experience calling plays (though he did get his first taste of playcalling in the 2025 preseason and received plenty of praise from Sean Payton).

Giants Will Face Competition for Webb

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Hiring a 31-year-old coordinator would be a bold stroke for Harbaugh, who is often associated with more veteran staffs. However, the trend across the NFL favors young, innovative offensive minds.

If Webb is ready to call plays, his blend of modern spread concepts and West Coast principles could be exactly what the Giants need to revitalize an offense that stagnated under the previous regime.

With Monken off the board, the Giants cannot afford to wait. Other teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, have also requested interviews with Webb. Harbaugh must move decisively to secure his man before another suitor lures him away, if he does believe Webb is the guy for the job.