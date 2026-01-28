The New York Giants’ special teams has been an inconsistent unit in recent years. With John Harbaugh taking over, the expectation is for that unit to be overhauled and vastly improved.

The Giants cannot afford to overlook the “hidden yardage” battle that often decides close games. Special teams consistency has plagued the franchise recently, and with the free agent market set to open, a massive upgrade (and a familiar face for Harbaugh) could be available at the punter position.

Jordan Stout is the Elite Special Teams Upgrade the Giants Need

Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout could be among the Giants’ top free-agency targets this offseason. He’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, coming off a career-defining 2025 campaign that established him as one of the NFL’s premier specialists. He was named a first-team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl.

Stout’s 2025 statistics paint the picture of a field-flipping machine. He posted a career-high gross average of 50.1 yards per punt, significantly outperforming Giants punter Jamie Gillan’s 44.45 average. More importantly, Stout’s net average—the truest measure of a punter’s efficiency—was a staggering 44.9 yards. To put that in perspective, a net average difference of over four yards per punt is equivalent to a free first down every time the punt team takes the field.

Metric Stat NFL Rank (Minimum 10 Starts) Net Average 44.9 yards 1st Gross Average 50.1 yards 3rd Longest Punt 74 yards 3rd Punts Inside 20 24 13th Punts Inside 20 Percentage 45.3% 9th Touchbacks 6 8th Stats via Pro Football Reference

Stout also displayed elite precision, pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 24 times while maintaining the leg strength to blast a season-long punt of 74 yards. His hang time and directional kicking consistently neutralized return games, a crucial factor for a Giants coverage unit that has struggled to contain explosive returners in recent years.

New York Giants’ Punting Situation

For the past few seasons, the Giants have relied on “The Scottish Hammer,” Jamie Gillan, to handle punting duties. While Gillan secured a three-year contract extension in March 2025, his performance during the 2025 season remained frustratingly inconsistent. He finished the year with a gross average of 44.45 yards, a respectable number on the surface, but his inability to consistently flip the field placed undue stress on the defense.

Metric Stat NFL Rank Net Average 38.0 yards 30th Gross Average 44.5 yards 23rd Longest Punt 69 yards 13th Punts Inside 20 17 30th Touchbacks 4 14th Stats via Pro Football Reference

Comparing the Impact: Stout vs. Gillan

The disparity between the two players becomes even clearer when analyzing their consistency. In 2024, Stout recorded a net average of 41.2 yards, which he improved upon in 2025, showing a clear upward trajectory as he enters his prime. Conversely, Gillan’s net average has hovered around the 40-yard mark for most of his tenure in New York, often dipped by touchbacks or low-hang-time line drives that invite returns.

Stout’s ability to boom the ball without outkicking his coverage is rare. In the 2025 season, he managed to keep his touchback numbers low despite his high gross average, demonstrating the control that separates elite punters from average ones. For a Giants team that often finds itself in defensive struggles, having a punter who can consistently bury opponents deep in their own territory could be the difference between a win and a loss.

The Financial Case for the Move

The Giants have a potential out in Gillan’s contract this offseason that makes a change financially viable. According to Spotrac, moving on from Gillan before June 1 would incur approximately $2.1 million in dead money but free up over $1.1 million in cap space. While eating dead cap is never ideal, the opportunity cost of sticking with average production is far higher. In a league where field position is premium currency, the Giants need a weapon, not just a participant.

Skeptics might argue that spending premium money on a punter is a luxury the Giants cannot afford. However, the salary cap is projected to rise, and the Giants are expected to have the flexibility to make targeted moves. Stout earned a base salary of just $1.1 million in 2025, but his open-market value will likely push toward the top of the position, potentially in the range of $3 million to $4 million annually.

This investment represents high value. Securing an elite specialist provides a higher floor for the entire team. If the Giants cut Gillan and sign Stout, the net increase in spending would be negligible in the grand scheme of a $295 million salary cap, yet the on-field impact would be immediate and tangible.

General manager Joe Schoen and new head coach John Harbaugh have emphasized building a roster that competes in all three phases of the game. Settling for mediocrity at the punter position undermines that goal.

Jordan Stout represents a clear, decisive upgrade over Jamie Gillan. By making this switch, the Giants would secure a legitimate weapon who can control field position and relieve pressure on the defense. In the game of inches, Jordan Stout provides the yardage the Giants have been missing.