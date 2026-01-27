Following the Giants’ hiring of John Harbaugh, a Baltimore-to-Blue pipeline has begun flowing with several ex-Ravens coaches joining his staff and the team’s reported interest in signing Baltimore’s impending free agents.

Among them is Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, who could become a target for the Giants in the 2026 free-agent class. With John Harbaugh already in the building and Todd Monken—his offensive coordinator in Baltimore—expected to follow, the connection is obvious.

Likely could be an exciting addition to this offense. For a Giants team looking to surround Jaxson Dart with familiar, high-upside weapons, he could be the piece that unlocks the middle of the field.

Giants Could Reunite Monken-Harbaugh with Isaiah Likely in Free Agency

Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

During his time in Baltimore, Monken utilized 12 personnel (two tight ends) at one of the highest rates in the league, a strategy that allowed Likely to function as a de facto wide receiver.

Despite a statistically quiet 2025 season where he caught 27 passes for 307 yards while playing behind All-Pro Mark Andrews, Likely’s efficiency remained elite; he finished with a 114.1 passer rating when targeted and a stellar 79.4% catch rate.

Harbaugh and Monken could replicate the multi-tight end looks that made the Baltimore offense so difficult to defend if they sign Likely this offseason.

Year Team GP GS Rec Yds Avg Lng TD 2025 BAL 14 7 27 307 11.4 43 1 2024 BAL 16 9 42 477 11.4 49 6 2023 BAL 17 8 30 411 13.7 54 5 2022 BAL 16 2 36 373 10.4 34 3 Total 63 26 135 1,568 11.6 54 15

The 1A to Theo Johnson

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From the Giants’ perspective, Likely isn’t a replacement for Theo Johnson; he’s a complementary piece. Johnson showed a strong connection with Jaxson Dart last season, but adding Likely would give him another vertical threat to target in the middle of the field.

Adding Likely would also give the Giants an option to replace their pending free agent tight ends, Daniel Bellinger or Chris Manhertz, if they do leave this offseason, while also giving New York more explosive athleticism.

At 6’4” and 245 pounds, Likely possesses the quickness to dominate the seam, providing a reliable security blanket for a young quarterback. Pairing him with Johnson would give the Giants two young, vertical tight ends with the speed to discombobulate inside linebackers and safeties who don’t possess the speed to keep up. The addition would effectively force opposing defenses to choose between doubling Malik Nabers or getting shredded over the middle.

However, considering Johnson’s primary strength is his ability to attack the seam, Likely’s skill set could be a bit redundant. Rather than adding another vertically-attacking tight end, the Giants might prefer to sign someone with more upside as a blocker and the ability to be a reliable safety-blanket target underneath.

Capitalizing on a “Buy-Low” Opportunity

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Financially, Likely could represent a savvy investment. While he is projected to land a four-year, $36 million deal, his down 2025 production might actually keep his market manageable compared to top-tier wideouts.

The wide receiver market has exploded in recent offseasons. Rather than spending big on a wide receiver, the Giants could sign Likely, adding a tight end with the vertical skills and production-upside of a wide receiver.

However, $9 million per season for a tight end might be too rich for the Giants’ liking, considering Johnson is an emerging talent, and they could probably re-sign Bellinger for a fraction of the cost. Bellinger doesn’t offer the receiving production that Likely does, though.

The Giants are currently navigating a tight cap situation, but by clearing room through veteran departures, they can afford a high-impact 12 personnel specialist who already knows the playbook.

Upgrading at wide receiver will be the higher priority for the Giants. However, if the wide receiver market gets out of hand, they could turn to a familiar face in Likely to bolster their receiving talent.