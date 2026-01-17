The New York Giants have yet to get John Harbaugh’s John Hancock on the contract and finalize the deal to make him their next head coach, officially. The delay is peculiar and is causing panic amongst fans.

However, reports suggest the deal should be done over the weekend, and this delay is really just a byproduct of the sweeping organizational changes that are brought on by hiring one of the best head coaches in NFL history.

Giants Making “Major” Organization Changes for John Harbaugh

Despite the delays, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported on Saturday morning that the deal “will get finalized soon.” However, Harbaugh and the Giants are making “major changes.”

“First off, John Harbaugh deal will get finalized soon. But as they sort through organizational and operational issues, something to keep in mind,” Raanan posted on X.

“Change is difficult but spoke with former players and coaches who were with Ravens and #Giants. To a man they suggested the Ravens operation was running at a different level. Everything from analytics, training, video, medical, personnel. Baltimore is known to spare no expense. Huge staffs, top-notch facilities. One of the best run organizations top to bottom in NFL.

“Several that know Harbaugh well suggested he would want major changes to the way the Giants organization operates. That appears to be taking shape right from the jump.”

Harbaugh has not even been officially announced as the next head coach of the New York Giants, and he is already making sweeping changes to the organization — necessary changes to an organization that has a 55–109–1 record over the last ten years.

According to Raanan, the “Baltimore Way” involves a massive overhaul of several key departments where the Giants have historically lagged behind:

Analytics: Implementing a more aggressive, data-driven approach to game management and roster construction.

Implementing a more aggressive, data-driven approach to game management and roster construction. Training and Medical: Moving toward the “top-notch” facilities and recovery protocols that have kept Baltimore competitive for decades.

Moving toward the “top-notch” facilities and recovery protocols that have kept Baltimore competitive for decades. Video and Personnel: Expanding the staff to a “different level” to ensure no stone is left unturned in scouting.

These changes will improve the Giants’ organizational operations tenfold, bringing their standards up to a level comprable of one of the best-run organizations in the sport, the Ravens.

Giants’ Reporting Structure is Changing

Raanan is among a group of reporters conveying the message of change that is happening in the Giants’ organization this weekend. As Ian Rapoport reported that the holdup between the Giants and Harbaugh was due to “reporting structure,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic dropped a relevant nugget of information:

“As the Giants-John Harbaugh negotiations continue, here’s a nugget that I’ve learned: Harbaugh didn’t report to the GM in Baltimore. He reported directly to owner Steve Bisciotti,” Duggan posted on X. “That hasn’t been the Giants’ chain of command historically. Getting a sense for why this hasn’t been a simple process.”

During his time in Baltimore, Harbaugh reported directly to owner Steve Bisciotti while working closely with the general manager on all operations. His power extended beyond just having full authority over the gameday 53-man roster.

The Giants, inversely, have always had the head coach report to the general manager and the general manager report directly to ownership. The hiring of Harbaugh is going to change that structure, and that is what is delaying Harbaugh from signing his contract — but he will, once this new organizational structure is agreed upon and put into legal writing.

It was reported from the onset that, wherever Harbaugh goes, he would likely want to bring his own general manager and/or make major changes to the front office he would next be working with. There was initial fear among Giants fans that GM Joe Schoen could be a deterrent, but he wound up being an attraction point to help secure Harbaugh.

Schoen knew what the deal was when he began his “relentless” recruitment of Harbaugh — he was going to have to adjust his role and, according to all reports, he was fine with that.

But now it seems like that role is indeed changing, and while Schoen will probably still hold the title of GM, his authority, reporting, and responsibilities are going to be altered to make way for Harbaugh.

Change is Coming — and That’s a Good Thing

The Giants knew what they were signing up for when they decided to pursue John Harbaugh. They knew hiring a head coach with this level of pedigree would bring about change to their organization. That’s why they are hiring Harbaugh.

A once proud and esteemed organization, the Giants have become a laughing stock in the NFL as they have spiraled out of control and sunk to the depths of the league with eight losing seasons in the last ten years. Their process, program, and operations are not working. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens’ program and organization are among the best in the NFL. Harbaugh is giving the Giants a rare opportunity to replicate that program.

The following table breaks down the shift in philosophy that fans are currently watching play out in real-time:

Feature The “Old” Giants Way The “New” Harbaugh Way Reporting Structure Coach -> GM -> Owner Coach/GM -> Owner (Parallel) Roster Authority GM holds final say Head Coach holds final 53-man say Organizational Scale Traditional, lean staff “Baltimore Model”: Expanded departments Philosophy Scouting-heavy Analytics & “Trench-First” integration

Amidst the panic of the fanbase, that is an important truth to remember: the Giants want and need change. Harbaugh is bringing it for them.