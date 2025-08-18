Report: Giants’ veteran QB drawing interest on trade market

The New York Giants have Jameis Winston running circles around third-stringers, and it almost feels unfair to watch unfold.

Against the Jets on Saturday, Winston racked up 110 yards and even punched in a rushing touchdown to cap his outing.

Winston’s dominance and trade buzz

When Winston faces fringe roster players, his talent gap is glaring — he’s simply operating at a different level entirely.

That dominance has naturally sparked attention around the league, with uStadium reporting that teams have already phoned the Giants.

Quarterback depth is always scarce, and Winston looks like someone who could immediately start for franchises battling injuries.

The Los Angeles Rams, dealing with Matthew Stafford’s lingering health concerns, are already floated as a logical landing spot.

Giants’ quarterback outlook

Despite the outside interest, the Giants hold all the leverage because Winston is not just filler — he’s valuable insurance.

Jaxson Dart is ahead of schedule in his development, and having proper backup support is critical.

That’s where Winston provides stability, offering New York both upside and security in a league where quarterback depth disappears fast.

His two-year, $8 million contract, with incentives reaching $16 million, makes him affordable enough to stash as a backup.

The veteran decision looms

If the Giants do explore moves, Russell Wilson’s contract makes him a cleaner trade candidate than Winston in the short term.

Wilson’s one-year deal means moving him wouldn’t affect long-term planning, while Winston projects as Dart’s bridge for 2025.

It may be wise for New York to let the early-season schedule dictate which veteran stays and which gets shipped.

A tough September slate could quickly reveal whether keeping depth outweighs the temptation of flipping a quarterback for draft capital.

Winston’s volatility and upside

Winston remains a volatile quarterback, capable of stunning big plays but also mistakes — his career has always carried that theme.

Yet when structured properly, his ability to extend plays and stretch defenses gives him the profile of a viable starter.

It’s like keeping a fire extinguisher in the corner — you hope never to need it, but you’re relieved when it’s there.

For the Giants, Winston is that emergency option, one who could swing games if disaster strikes their starting quarterback.

Why patience matters

The Giants don’t need to rush into decisions, especially with multiple veterans available and Dart still proving himself behind the scenes.

A premature trade could leave them thin, while waiting might increase Wilson/Winston’s market value as attrition piles up around the league.

With several teams already desperate for quarterback help, patience may ultimately be the best play the Giants can make.