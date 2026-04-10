While the hiring of John Harbaugh and the emergence of Jaxson Dart have injected a long-awaited sense of optimism for Giants fans, the blueprint for the 2026 offensive line suggests that the team is walking a razor-thin tightrope. The projected starting unit features plenty of continuity, but the glaring question mark at right guard remains a structural risk.

By opting for a patchwork approach at the position rather than a definitive upgrade, the Giants are banking heavily on coaching to protect their franchise quarterback’s blindside and ensure that Dart’s sophomore leap isn’t derailed by interior pressure.

Projecting the NY Giants’ 2026 Starting Offensive Line

Position Player 2025 PFF Grade Snaps Played Sacks Allowed LT Andrew Thomas 90.3 802 1 LG Jon Runyan Jr. 52.9 1,095 2 C John Michael Schmitz 60.5 788 1 RG Daniel Faalele 56.8 1,011 4 RT Jermaine Eluemunor 63.8 1,088 4

The strength of this unit begins and ends with Andrew Thomas, who remains one of the premier tackles in football. In 2025, Thomas was nearly impenetrable, posting a 90.3 overall PFF grade and surrendering just one sack across 802 snaps.

His presence allows Jon Runyan Jr. (52.9 PFF grade in 2025) and John Michael Schmitz to operate with a degree of stability, though both interior blockers must improve their run-blocking efficiency to truly elevate the Giants’ ground game. While Schmitz showed growth in pass protection last fall, his 60.5 PFF grade indicates he is still searching for the consistency required to be a top-tier NFL center.

The Daniel Faalele Gamble

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The most controversial projection in this lineup is at right guard, where the newly signed Daniel Faalele is currently slated to start. While Faalele brings size at 380 pounds, his 2025 tape with the Ravens was far from encouraging. Faalele was frequently viewed as a liability in pass protection, allowing 30 total pressures and 4 sacks while grading out at a mediocre 56.8 overall via PFF.

For a Giants offense that struggled with interior pocket integrity, replacing a veteran like Greg Van Roten with a project like Faalele—or hoping for a sudden resurgence from Evan Neal or Lucas Patrick—is an incredibly risky strategy.

Neal and Patrick are expected to compete for the right guard job alongside Faalele this summer. The Giants shockingly re-signed Neal despite four years of disappointment, but perhaps John Harbaugh sees him as a developmental project. Patrick, meanwhile, was recently signed as a veteran stabilizer. He has experience starting at all three interior offensive line positions. While Patrick could compete at right guard, he is more likely to fill the role Austin Schlottmann left behind, filling in as depth at all three interior positions.

The Giants' Projected Starting 2026 Offensive Line:



LT: Andrew Thomas

LG: Jon Runyan Jr.

C: John Michael Schmitz

RG: Daniel Faalele*

RT: Jermaine Eluemunor

SWING: Marcus Mbow



No real upgrades this offseason. Just continuity and arguably a downgrade at RG. Playing a risky game… pic.twitter.com/dmkZI4eQxr — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) April 8, 2026

The RT Reliability Factor

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On the opposite flank, Jermaine Eluemunor provides a veteran floor that the Giants haven’t had at right tackle in years. Eluemunor was a statistical workhorse in 2025, playing 1,088 offensive snaps and earning a stellar 76.7 pass-blocking grade. While his 14 penalties last season were a point of frustration, his ability to lock down the edge allowed the Giants’ coaching staff to focus their attention on fixing the interior.

With Marcus Mbow waiting in the wings as a high-upside swing tackle, the Giants finally have legitimate depth on the outside, even if the middle of the line remains in flux.

The High Stakes for Jaxson Dart

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Ultimately, this offensive line configuration is a direct bet on Jaxson Dart’s ability to process quickly and escape danger. In 2025, Dart proved he could thrive when given a clean pocket, but the Giants’ inconsistent interior protection often forced him into off-script situations.

If the Faalele/Neal/Patrick competition fails to produce a league-average starter at right guard, the Giants risk stunting the development of their most prized asset. Continuity is valuable, but in a division featuring elite interior rushers, standing pat at right guard could be the one decision that prevents the Giants’ offense from reaching its full potential in 2026.