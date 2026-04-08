The New York Giants’ latest addition to the offensive line has left fans feeling more anxious than ambitious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants are signing right guard Daniel Faalele to a one-year deal, reuniting the 380-pound behemoth with John Harbaugh.

While Faalele’s massive frame is undeniably rare, his tape in Baltimore — particularly during a 2025 season where he was often labeled a liability — has many Giants fans worried about the state of the offensive line. For a team that desperately needs to safeguard Jaxson Dart going into Year 2 of his career, settling for a bargain bin option at right guard after missing out on high-end targets like Alijah Vera-Tucker feels like a dangerous gamble on the most important unit on the roster.

What Can Danieel Faalele Bring to the Giants?

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Faalele started all 17 games for the Ravens at right guard in each of the past two seasons. While his size makes him a natural people mover, his lateral movement and lack of agility made him a liability in pass protection, leading to a distressing number of missed blocks that often left Lamar Jackson exposed. His performance directly contributed to a regression in the Ravens’ interior pocket integrity, and there is a legitimate fear that he will be a turnstile against the twitchier, elite interior rushers of the NFC East.

Across 1,011 offensive snaps in 2025, Faalele earned a mediocre 56.8 overall PFF grade, which ranked 55th among 81 qualified guards. More concerningly, his 53.5 run-blocking grade suggests that even his primary advantage of raw size didn’t translate into a dominant push at the point of attack.

While his 60.1 pass-blocking grade was serviceable, he allowed 30 total pressures and 4 sacks, highlighting a lack of consistency that makes him a confusing and dangerous choice for a starting role in East Rutherford.

Metric 2025 Stats (Ravens) Positional Rank (G) Sacks Allowed 4 67th of 81 Total Pressures 30 65th of 81 PFF Run-Block Grade 53.5 63rd of 81 PFF Pass-Block Grade 60.1 53rd of 81 Overall PFF Grade 56.8 55th of 81 Total Snaps 1,011 24th of 81 Daniel Faalele 2025 Stats

The Giants Have a Crowded, Yet Uninspiring Competition at RG

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The Giants’ strategy at right guard currently seems to be a quantity over quality approach. Faalele now enters a crowded, yet uninspiring, competition featuring the enigmatic Evan Neal and veteran Lucas Patrick. Also competing for the right guard job could be Joshua Ezeudu and Jake Kubas.

While this band-aid signing allows the Giants to prioritize other positions in the early rounds of the draft, it places an immense amount of pressure on the coaching staff to “fix” players who have already shown significant flaws at the pro level. If Faalele can’t significantly improve his technique and lateral quickness, this signing could be remembered as a missed opportunity to properly upgrade the infrastructure around Dart.