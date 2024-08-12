Projecting the Giants’ Week 1 starting offensive line

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants rebuilt their offensive line this offseason following a disastrous 2023 campaign from the unit. Last season, Giants quarterbacks were sacked a league-high 85 times as the G-Men’s offensive line dealt with injuries and struggled to turn in half-decent performances on a weekly basis.

However, the outlook is brighter for the upcoming 2024 season with a rebuilt starting five projected to take the field. The Giants signed a couple of key veteran free agents to upgrade the offensive line while maintaining the young and promising talent that they had last season. As the preseason wears on, the Giants’ starting five is taking shape.

What the Giants’ Week 1 starting offensive line will probably look like:

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. (61) takes a water break alongside offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Starting center John Michael Schmitz and third-year right tackle Evan Neal returned to practice this week, helping shape what a projected starting lineup for September’s season opener will look like:

LT: Andrew Thomas

LG: Jon Runyan Jr.

C: John Michael Schmitz

RG: Greg Van Roten

RT: Jermaine Eluemunor

Swing tackle: Evan Neal

Three newcomers are projected to be featured in the Giants’ new starting five. Guards Jon Runyan Jr. and Greg Van Roten and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor are all projected starters and should all serve as massive upgrades to positions that were of desperate need for Big Blue.

Second-year center John Michael Schmitz and second-team All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas will be the team’s two returning starters on the offensive line. Schmitz dealt with an injury this summer but has returned to the practice field and will begin preparing to take a big leap forward in his second season. Thomas is expected to maintain his status as one of the league’s premier blindside protectors.

The odd man out is third-year right tackle Evan Neal. The former top-10 draft pick has seemingly fallen out of favor with the coaching staff following two disappointing seasons and a lengthy recovery from an ankle injury this summer.

Why the Giants’ offensive line could be much better in 2024-25

East Rutherford, NJ — July 24, 2024 — Left tackle, Jermaine Eluemunor during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has been tasked with rebuilding the Giants’ offensive line which has been the team’s kryptonite for the better part of the last decade. So far so good as Bricillo’s second-string unit turned in a top-notch performance in the team’s first preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions. However, the success of the first-string will be paramount.

Runyan will bring stability to the Giants’ left guard position which was essentially a revolving door last season. One thing Runyan has been throughout his career is available. He’s played over 1,000 offensive snaps in each of the last three seasons. He allowed just 22 pressures and two sacks last season.

Eluemunor as well will serve as a major upgrade to the Giants’ right tackle position. Last season, Eluemunor started 14 games for the Las Vegas Raiders under the tutelage of Bricillo. This reunion is one that fans are excited about. During his 2023-24 campaign with the Raiders, Elueumunor earned a 68.7 overall PFF grade, surrendering just 28 pressures and six sacks across 905 total snaps.

Right guard Greg Van Roten is also reuniting with Bricillo and Eluemunor after a career-year in 2023-24 with the Raiders. Easily the best statistical season of his career, Van Roten posted a 75.3 PFF grade behind 21 pressures and five sacks surrendered across 1,025 snaps.

These newcomers will join forces with Thomas and Schmitz to form Big Blue’s new starting five. The unit looks far better on paper and is expected to be better coached as well this season. If the Giants’ offensive line can become a competent unit, the team could exceed expectations this season.