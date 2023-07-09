Predicting the Giants’ 2023 Offensive Line: Key Players and Their Roles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are poised for a significant offensive advancement in 2023. Their touchdown conversion rate last year ranked an impressive 5th in the league, demonstrating a marked improvement in their red zone efficiency. The challenge now lies in consistently reaching this critical area of the field, thereby enhancing their overall points-per-game performance.

With Daniel Jones secured on a new contract and Saquon Barkley set to stay on board, the team has managed to retain its key playmakers.

Furthermore, the squad has boosted its roster with the addition of tight end Darren Waller, alongside receivers Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt. However, the crux of the team’s offensive success hinges on the offensive line’s performance, which is expected to feature at least one new member compared to the 2022 line-up.

Projected Starting Line-up for the New York Giants’ Offensive Line

Left Tackle (LT): Andrew Thomas

As expected, Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ linchpin left tackle, will continue to fortify this crucial position. At 24, Thomas is in his prime and is expected to command a lucrative contract post-2023. Coming off a stellar season with a career-high 1,173 snaps, Thomas surrendered only four sacks and 23 total pressures, along with two penalties. He has emerged as a stalwart for the Giants at left tackle, consistently outperforming the game’s top pass rushers.

Left Guard (LG): Ben Bredeson

The left guard spot could witness a closely contested battle, with veteran Ben Bredeson tipped to have a slight edge. Last season, Bredeson, without conceding a single sack and only 12 pressures, recorded 621 offensive snaps.

Despite the potential challenge from second-year player Josh Ezeudu, Bredeson’s proven efficiency and Ezeudu’s injury-laden rookie year make Bredeson the frontrunner for the left guard position.

Center (C): John Michael-Schmitz

In the second round of the draft, the Giants picked John Michael Schmitz from Minnesota. With a record of conceding only two sacks and five quarterback hurries in his 767 snaps last season, Schmitz could offer a long-term solution to the Giants’ inconsistent center position. Schmitz’s athleticism and fundamental soundness make him a promising prospect for the future.

Right Guard (RG): Mark Glowinski

Mark Glowinski, 31, was signed by general manager Joe Schoen last off-season on a three-year deal. Despite a shaky start with the Giants, Glowinski finished the season strongly, conceding no sacks in the final six games. The team is optimistic about his potential for progress in Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s offense, which will offer critical support to Evan Neal at right tackle.

Right Tackle (RT): Evan Neal

Evan Neal’s development will be a significant factor for the Giants heading into the 2023 season. Despite giving up eight sacks and 52 total pressures during his rookie season, the 22-year-old’s work ethic and physical capabilities position him well for the NFL. Neal’s focus this off-season has been to improve his game, a step up that will significantly benefit the Giants’ offense, especially in providing enhanced protection for Jones.