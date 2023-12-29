Pair of Giants stars standing out by the numbers in 2023

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ 5-10 season has some light emanating from it. Runningback Saquon Barkley and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke have achieved statistical feats with two weeks remaining in the year.

Saquon Barkley Getting One Step Closer to His Goal of Owning Giants’ Rushing Records

Giants.com laid out the team’s standing by the numbers and accentuated Barkley reaching 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his career.

Barkley has 877 yards on the ground and 210 receiving yards to go along with it. Outside of his 2020 campaign, which was cut short due to injury, Barkley has only had one year in which he failed to reach the 1,000-yard marker from scrimmage.

Should Barkley gain 123 more rushing yards before 2023 comes to a close, he’ll break his tie with Ron Johnson, achieving his fourth 1,000-yard rushing season. Tiki Barber leads the Giants with six and behind him is Rodney Hampton with five.

Bobby Okereke Stands Alone in Tackles Department

On the defensive side of the ball, Okereke has shined as an All-Pro candidate. Giants.com had this to say about Okereke’s output:

“ILB Bobby Okereke had 10 tackles & PD last week. Is the only player with 130+ tackles (132), 9+ TFL (9) & 9+ PD (9) in 2023. Has 5+ tackles in 14 of 15 games this season.”

Okereke’s activity level has been off the charts. His reaction time behind the Giants’ three and four-man pass rush, as well as on their front seven has enabled him to best offensive linemen, get to the quarterback, and make plays.

It was also noted on the Giants’ official site that Okereke along with teammate Xavier McKinney are the only two players to have not missed a single defensive snap this season.

In line for a Pro-Bowl appearance and All-Pro nod, Okereke has stood out in 2023 and anchored the Giants’ defense. Both he and Barkley will look to milk out most of the remaining 120 minutes left to play.