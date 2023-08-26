One more trade the Giants should make before the regular season

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

After pulling off a trade for LB Isaiah Simmons earlier this week, the New York Giants could still be in the market to acquire another veteran player. The team still needs to add depth at key positions of need prior to the start of the regular season. At EDGE, in particular, the Giants have a lack of depth that could be addressed by trading for an established veteran in Julian Okwara.

The Giants are reportedly interested in trading for Julian Okwara

Trades are bound to happen this week as NFL teams prepare to cut their rosters down to 53 men. According to NFL analyst Cam Marino, Detroit Lions EDGE Julian Okwara to the Giants is one potential trade to keep an eye on this week.

This report, however, was made prior to New York’s trade to acquire Simmons. But Simmons is likely to slot in at ILB for Big Blue. They could still use added depth at OLB/EDGE this season.

What could Okwara bring to Big Blue?

A move for Okwara would make sense for the Giants after the team got a close look at him during this preseason. New York and Detroit held joint practices together earlier this summer prior to their preseason Week 1 matchup. This gave Big Blue an extended opportunity to scout Okwara’s talents.

Okwara then went into that preseason game and put on a show against New York’s putrid offensive line, totaling three sacks in the contest.

3 sacks today for Julian Okwara! pic.twitter.com/8Gh31yNMGI — Allen Couet (@TampaBayCouet27) August 12, 2023

After putting his pass-rushing skills on full display against the Giants, the team could envision how Okwara would fit into defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s scheme.

Okwara has struggled to catch on throughout the first three seasons of his career. After being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Okwara went on to play in just 29 career games, totaling seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 47 combined tackles across three seasons. 2023 will be a contract year for Okwara, meaning he will need to turn in his best campaign yet in order to land himself a second contract.

This motivation could be the catalyst for a breakout season for Okwara. Knowing the potential he possesses, the Giants would be wise to take a flyer on Okwara, shipping off a late-round pick or roster bubble player in exchange for the pass-rusher. It could be another low-risk, high-reward move to bolster Martindale’s defensive lineup this season.