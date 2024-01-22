Odell Beckham Jr. among 18 ex-Giants participating in AFC, NFC Championship games

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFC and AFC championship games will feature 18 players and coaches who were formally a part of the New York Giants franchise.

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in the AFC championship game while the Detroit Lions will make their first NFC championship appearance against the San Francisco 49ers, who are back for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Key Former Giants Contributors Will Have Their Shot at Making the Super Bowl This Coming Weekend

Former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. headlines the ex-Giants gearing up for the penultimate push for a Super Bowl title. Beckham Jr. is in the playoffs for the time and first as a member of the Ravens.

Other notable former Giants include offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (49ers), safety Logan Ryan (49ers), and WR Kadarius Toney (Chiefs).

Giants coaches of yesteryear include Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and 49ers assistant Anthony Lynn.

2 Coaches Were Part of the Giants’ 21st Century Super Bowl Runs

The Giants have a rich history of drafting and acquiring talent on the field and making sound hires on the sidelines. Of the 18 former Giants, Spagnuolo and Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt are the only two to have been on the team’s Super Bowl runs in either 2007 or 2011, with Merritt having been on both.