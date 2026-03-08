The pursuit of Tyler Linderbaum has reached an impasse as the Giants prepare for 2026 free agency. Despite the natural connection to new head coach John Harbaugh, the financial reality of the center market is starting to bite.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports that the Giants would “love” to land the 25-year-old snapper, but the projected price tag of $20 million-plus per year is likely a bridge too far. With a roster riddled with vacancies at cornerback, defensive tackle, and wide receiver, the Giants appear wary of making Linderbaum the highest-paid center in NFL history at the expense of total roster depth.

The “Market-Setting” Financial Barrier

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tyler Linderbaum isn’t just seeking a raise; he is aiming to reset the positional market entirely. Following a 2025 season where he earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod, Linderbaum’s camp is reportedly shooting for a deal in the $22M to $25M range, a staggering figure for a position usually valued in the low teens.

This projected asking price could be too rich for the New York Giants, as The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported.

“…the Giants would love to sign Tyler Linderbaum. I just don’t see them spending $20M-plus on a center. Too many holes to fill to go all-in on any one position,” Duggan posted on X.

While the Giants cleared significant space by releasing Bobby Okereke, allocating nearly a quarter of their available cap to a single interior lineman remains prohibitive. The math simply might not add up if it prevents the team from securing a WR1 like Mike Evans, or a bell-cow back like Kenneth Walker, or from re-signing their own free agents, like RT Jermaine Eluemunor or WR Wan’Dale Robinson.

The Great Pass-Blocking Debate

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The hesitation to go all-in on Linderbaum isn’t just about the money; it’s about a polarizing 2025 statistical profile. While Linderbaum remained an elite force in the run game—earning an 83.7 PFF run-blocking grade (4th among all centers)—his pass protection took a significant step back. He allowed a career-high 26 pressures and ranked 31st out of 32 qualifying centers with a 4.85% pressure rate allowed.

For a Giants front office invested in the safety and development of Jaxson Dart, spending $20M+ on a center who struggled to keep the pocket clean is a gamble. The internal debate likely centers on whether John Harbaugh’s more traditional, run-heavy scheme can mask those pass-pro deficiencies.

The Giants Could Spend their Money Elsewhere

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If Linderbaum proves too costly, the Giants’ strategy will likely shift toward spreading the wealth across the interior. With Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten hitting free agency, the Giants could opt to sign two high-level veterans—like Dylan Parham or Wyatt Teller—for the price of one Linderbaum.

This strength-in-numbers approach aligns with Duggan’s assertion that the Giants have too many holes to fix them all with one blockbuster signing. Whether they stick with John Michael Schmitz or hunt for a cheaper veteran, the goal remains the same: build an identity without bankrupting the 2026 cap.