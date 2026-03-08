The New York Giants are big game hunting in free agency as they look to provide rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart with a full arsenal of weapons. Several reports have linked the Giants to the top of the free agency running back market with a particular interest in Seattle Seahawks RB and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

The Giants are considering a run at Walker in free agency, and, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Walker is considering New York as a possible next stop as well.

The Interest Between Kenneth Walker and the Giants Seems Mutual

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants have seemingly emerged as a primary suitor for reigning Walker, who is set to test the open market after the Seattle Seahawks declined to use the franchise tag. While the Giants recently restructured Devin Singletary’s contract to maintain veteran depth, Fowler notes that Walker is considering the G-Men alongside the Commanders and Titans.

“I’m hearing Walker will consider the Giants and Commanders among his options, with the Titans as a possibility, too,” Fowler reported.

For John Harbaugh, the addition of an alpha running back like Walker would be the definitive statement in his quest to rebuild the Giants into a physical, run-heavy powerhouse.

The Super Bowl MVP Premium

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Walker isn’t just another free-agent running back; he is coming off one of the most dominant postseason runs in recent memory. Walker punctuated his 2025 campaign with a 135-yard masterpiece in Super Bowl LX, earning MVP honors and proving he can carry an offense on the world’s biggest stage.

He led all NFL running backs with a 91.5 PFF rushing grade, fueled by a staggering 33 explosive runs (10+ yards). His ability to create yardage when the blocking breaks down—evidenced by his 86 total missed tackles forced—is exactly what John Harbaugh needs to solidify the Giants’ identity. Walker represents an upgrade over the Giants’ current options. While Cam Skattebo remains a fan favorite, his recovery from a serious ankle injury has forced Joe Schoen to look for insurance in the backfield.

Category 2025 Regular Season 2025 Postseason (3 Games) Super Bowl LX Stats Rushing Yards 1,027 313 135 Rush Touchdowns 5 4 0 Yards Per Carry 4.6 4.8 5.0 Scrimmage Yards 1,309 417 161 PFF Rushing Grade 91.5 (Rank: 1st) — — Missed Tackles Forced 61 25 8 Yds After Contact 971 (Incl. Postseason) 3.3 / carry —

The $12 Million Ceiling

Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Fowler reports that NFL teams are currently projecting the “market ceiling” for Walker at approximately $12 million per year. This puts the Giants in a fascinating position regarding their cap management.

“Kenneth Walker seems to be the market-setter as it stands, but Travis Etienne Jr. will be right there in the mix. Some teams I’ve talked to are setting the market’s ceiling at around $12 million. That could go up if enough teams get involved,” Fowler reported.

By releasing Bobby Okereke and potentially trading Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants are creating the space needed to outbid other suitors for Walker, like the Commanders, who boast nearly $90 million in space.

The question for the new senior VP of football operations, Dawn Aponte, is whether the Giants are willing to pay a premium for a runner when they also have a rumored interest in high-priced wideouts like Mike Evans.