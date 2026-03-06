The New York Giants’ backfield shuffle just took a turn as the team works to rebuild the roster according to the vision of new head coach John Harbaugh. According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants and veteran running back Devin Singletary have agreed to a restructured contract to keep “Motor” in East Rutherford for the 2026 season.

Singletary was viewed as a prime cap casualty following a 2025 season where he was phased out by younger legs. However, Schultz reports that “both sides wanted to keep the relationship going with new HC John Harbaugh.” The move provides the Giants with financial relief and veteran stability ahead of free agency. But what does it mean for the team’s rumored pursuit of Kenneth Walker?

Giants Clear Cap Space by Restructuring Devin Singletary’s Deal

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Before this restructure, Singletary was set to carry a $6.5 million cap hit in 2026, a number that sat uncomfortably on the books for a player who recorded just 437 rushing yards last season. By reworking the base salary of $5 million into a signing bonus or lowering the figure in exchange for future guarantees, the Giants likely shaved roughly $2.5 million to $3.5 million off the current year’s cap.

This breathing room is vital for a front office that just cleared $9 million by releasing Bobby Okereke, as it allows the Giants to remain aggressive in their pursuit of high-end defensive talent or interior offensive line depth.

The Kenneth Walker Factor

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The surprise surrounding this move stems from the heavy rumors linking the Giants to Seahawks star Kenneth Walker III and other top running backs on the market this offseason. With Walker expected to hit the open market as a Super Bowl MVP and premier home-run hitter, many assumed Singletary’s departure was a prerequisite for a blockbuster RB signing.

However, keeping Singletary on a lower number actually gives the Giants more flexibility. He maintains their depth in the backfield, alongside Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., so that if Walker signs elsewhere (like Kansas City, as the Chiefs are reportedly interested), the Giants will still have a capable running back room. But he also doesn’t necessarily prevent the Giants from pursuing Walker or another running back upgrade. Singletary can be veteran depth, or he could become a cap casualty/trade candidate during training camp.

Will Singletary Prevent the Giants from Pursuing Walker?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, “keeping Motor Singletary on a restructure/pay cut is not going to keep” the Giants from pursuing Walker. However, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that he “Wouldn’t expect” the Giants to “swim deep in the running back market,” and indicated they will pursue offensive linemen instead.

It’s tough to tell what the Giants are going to do this offseason. It’s their first free agency with John Harbaugh calling the shots. And, so far, they have reportedly been interested in just about every major player that is set to become available.

Somewhere behind all the smoke is a fire. But it’s difficult to tell where that fire is burning. Expect some clarity next week.