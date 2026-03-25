The New York Giants will have an opportunity to grab a blue-chip prospect with the fifth-overall pick. As free agency winds down, a clearer picture has been drawn for the Giants as they decide which direction to go in the upcoming NFL Draft. And, with the NFL Draft now just one month away, it is mock draft season.

Will the Giants go “BPA” (best player available), or will they address some of their biggest needs? Or a combination of both? That is the essential question being answered in every mock draft, and the latest from ESPN’s Field Yates has an intriguing solution.

ESPN’s Field Yates has the Giants taking Caleb Downs and Chase Bisontis in 2-Round Mock Draft

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Yates has the Giants snagging Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 5 overall, followed by a homecoming for New Jersey’s own Chase Bisontis to stabilize the interior offensive line in the second round.

“The Giants made strides in their safety room over free agency, adding Jason Pinnock and Ar’Darius Washington as help alongside Jevon Holland. But in a league where successful defenses deploy three safeties with greater frequency, what doesn’t appear as a major need for the Giants should not be dismissed. This would make Downs the highest safety drafted since Eric Berry in 2010,” Yates explained of the decision to mock Downs to the Giants at pick five.

“The Giants have a strong offensive tackle duo, but they must have plenty of interior offensive linemen to keep quarterback Jaxson Dart upright. Bisontis has excellent hands, is an athletic redirector in pass protection and brings position versatility. He would really boost the Giants’ guard position, and he has prior starting experience at right tackle, too,” Yates wrote regarding his decision to have the Giants take Bisontis in Round 2 of his mock draft.

Round Pick Player Position School 2025 Accolades 1 5 Caleb Downs Safety Ohio State Thorpe Award / Unanimous All-American 2 37 Chase Bisontis Guard Texas A&M 3rd-Team All-SEC / 36 Career Starts

Caleb Downs: The “Unicorn” at No. 5

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Selecting a safety in the top five is rare, but Caleb Downs isn’t your average defensive back. The 2025 Jim Thorpe Award winner and unanimous All-American is considered to be arguably the best pound-for-pound defender in this class, bringing a violence to run defense and pro-ready IQ that fits the John Harbaugh culture perfectly.

Downs finished his 2025 campaign with 68 tackles, two interceptions, and five tackles for loss, proving he can mirror slot receivers or play as a big nickel in the box. Adding him to the Giants’ defense would help improve their run defense while also giving them the ability to disguise coverages required to neutralize the NFC East’s passing attacks.

Chase Bisontis: Bringing the “Jersey Grit” Home

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In the second round, Yates addresses the most glaring hole on the roster by drafting Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis at pick No. 37. A former standout at Don Bosco Prep, Bisontis is a mauler in the run game who brings the positional versatility Schoen covets, having started 13 games at right tackle before excelling at left guard.

His 70.7 pass-block grade and massive 6’5″, 315-pound frame offer an immediate upgrade over the uncertainty the Giants currently face on the interior. Bisontis doesn’t just provide depth; he’s a day-one starter who can keep Jaxson Dart upright and pave lanes for a revamped rushing attack.

However, as a natural left guard, the Giants would be faced with an interesting position if they draft Bisontis: do they transition him to right guard? Or do they move tenured starting LG Jon Runyan Jr. over to the right side? Runyan is better on the left side than he is on the right, but transitioning a rookie to a new position is challenging.

The Verdict: A Culture-Shifting Haul

Ultimately, this mock draft represents a shift toward a more physical style of play. Downs brings the leadership and alpha mentality that have defined the Ravens’ secondary for decades, while Bisontis provides the raw power needed to protect the franchise’s investment in Dart.

If the draft falls this way, the Giants will have added two high-floor, high-ceiling starters who fundamentally improve the team’s toughness. It might not be the flashy pick fans expected, but it’s the kind of strategic roster building that turns a rebuilding team into a perennial contender.