With the 2026 NFL Draft just weeks away, the New York Giants are eyeing a massive reinforcement of the interior of their offensive line. The right guard position was considered one of the Giants’ biggest weaknesses entering the offseason, and neither the signing of Daniel Faalele nor the re-signing of Evan Neal has done much to fix the issue. The Giants’ solution to fixing the position could come at the top of Round 2 of this year’s NFL Draft.

Giants Reportedly Interested in Drafting a Guard in Round 2

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According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants have shown “strong pre-draft interest” in guards Chase Bisontis and Keylan Rutledge, both of whom will be prime targets for pick 37.

“Bisontis and Rutledge are considered two of the best guards in this draft. The question seems to be when the run on interior offensive linemen begins, and if they will be available when the Giants pick at 37,” Raanan reported.

As the Giants continue to balance the roster’s physical identity with the need for immediate protection for Jaxson Dart, their pre-draft visits with players like Bisontis and Rutledge are critical. Historically, Schoen’s top-30 visits serve as a definitive roadmap for his draft card, and with the Giants currently projected to start a “work-in-progress” in Daniel Faalele at right guard, a second-round investment in a top guard prospect feels less like a luxury and more like a necessity.

The Hometown Hero: Chase Bisontis

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Chase Bisontis is a New Jersey native who fits the exact pro-ready mold the Giants need at guard. After starting at right tackle as a freshman at Texas A&M, Bisontis kicked inside to left guard in 2024 and 2025, where his production skyrocketed.

In 2025, he earned Third-Team All-SEC honors, allowing just one sack on 441 pass-blocking snaps while posting a significantly improved 70.7 PFF pass-blocking grade. Standing 6’5″ and weighing 315 pounds, Bisontis is a powerful mauler who recorded 29 reps on the bench press at the Combine. His power would be valuable for the Giants in the run game.

Although Bisontis primarily played left guard in his collegiate career, his history of playing right tackle as a freshman could suggest his comfort playing on that side of the line. Bisontis could potentially flip back to the right side and plug in at right guard for the Giants.

An Athletic Mauler: Keylan Rutledge

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“The Giants have also shown extensive interest throughout the draft process in Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge,” according to Raanan.

Rutledge, a First-Team All-ACC selection, was one of the highest-graded interior blockers in the country last fall, finishing as the nation’s No. 5 guard according to PFF. His statistical profile is nearly flawless: over 872 snaps in 2025, he surrendered zero sacks and just six pressures.

With an elite 9.53 RAS (Relative Athletic Score), Rutledge possesses the lateral agility and pulling speed that John Harbaugh’s scheme demands. His ability to reach the second level and erase linebackers would be a massive upgrade for a Giants rushing attack that often stalled due to missed assignments on the interior.

The Round 2 Draft Strategy

The interest in Bisontis and Rutledge indicates that the Giants are preparing for a potential run on interior linemen

early in the second round. Securing either at pick 37 would allow the Giants to exit the Faalele/Neal project phase

and install a Day 1 starter on a cheap, four-year rookie deal. Landing a cornerstone guard at 37 would be the most critical move of the entire 2026 offseason.