The New York Giants are picking fifth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft — for now. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s MMQB, the Giants are among a handful of teams “already looking” to trade down from their top-10 draft pick.

While general manager Joe Schoen has a history of navigating the draft with trades, Breer notes that the primary obstacle isn’t the Giants’ willingness to move—it’s finding a dance partner willing to pay the premium to move up.

The Giants are Reportedly Looking to Trade Down

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants find themselves in a peculiar asset vacuum heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Currently, New York owns only two selections in the top 100 (No. 5 and No. 37), a scarcity that makes it difficult to address high-priority needs at cornerback, defensive tackle, and the interior offensive line simultaneously. By moving down, Schoen could secure additional Day 2 picks that are currently missing from his arsenal.

“Count the Cardinals, Titans, Giants, Browns and Commanders among those already looking at trying to drop down in the order to accumulate capital. The problem for those five is finding teams to move up,” Breer reported. “…At this point, for teams picking that high, it’s going to be challenging to find partners to move into that range.”

As Breer points out, the Giants aren’t alone in this desire; the Cardinals, Titans, Browns, and Commanders are all reportedly fishing for trade-back offers. This creates a buyer’s market for teams looking to jump into the top five, potentially lowering the return the Giants might have expected for such a high-leverage pick.

Breer notes that the two players who could prompt a team to move up are Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese and Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love. The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys were mentioned as two teams that could be interested in trading up.

Scouting for a Secondary Solution

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If the Giants do manage to slide into the 10–15 range, the focus likely shifts toward the secondary. The team has been doing extensive homework on LSU’s Mansoor Delane, per ESPN’ Jordan Raanan, and Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy, both of whom are projected as mid-to-late first-rounders.

Delane, who allowed a measly 13 receptions in 2025, fits the physical profile John Harbaugh demands for his press-heavy schemes. Taking a cornerback at No. 5 might be considered a reach by some, but picking up an extra Day 2 asset and landing a lockdown starter in a trade-down would be a masterstroke of roster management.

The Giants Have Expressed Interest in Top Wide Receivers

Credit: Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images, Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While cornerback is a glaring need, the Giants’ top-30 visit list is heavily weighted toward wide receivers. Ohio State’s Carnell Tate would be a top target, but his typical draft range in the 10–15 area makes a trade-down the perfect vehicle to land him. In 2025, Tate was an efficiency monster, averaging 17.2 yards per catch with zero drops. Pairing him with Malik Nabers would give Jaxson Dart a receiving duo that could transform the Giants’ offense into a top-10 unit overnight.

Will Big Blue Find a Trade Partner?

Ultimately, the Giants’ ability to trade down hinges on Schoen’s ability to find a suitor. As Breer noted, the “problem” is finding teams willing to climb. With a quarterback class that hasn’t generated the same frenzy as 2024 or 2025, the Giants might find that the No. 5 pick doesn’t have the same value it once did.

However, if a team gets aggressive, Schoen could rejuvenate the Giants’ draft depth and set the stage for a competitive 2026. If a deal doesn’t materialize, the Giants will still have their pick of a blue-chip prospect at No. 5. Either way, they should come out of the first round of the draft as winners.