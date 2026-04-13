As the 2026 NFL Draft draws closer, the New York Giants could be aiming to make a blockbuster trade in the first round. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, “league sources” believe the Giants would “prefer” to trade down from the No. 5 overall pick, sliding back a few spots to accumulate the draft capital they currently lack.

With only two selections in the top 100 (No. 5 and No. 37), the roster remains top-heavy, leaving several glaring holes that a single blue-chip prospect can’t fix. By moving down, the Giants could secure extra Day 2 picks to address the interior offensive line and the secondary.

The Giants Need More Draft Capital

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The logic behind a trade-down is mathematical. Currently, the Giants own a standard seven-pick slate, but the gap between their second and fourth-round picks (No. 37 to No. 105) is a dead zone where elite interior offensive line talent usually vanishes.

“League sources have said that is something they believe the Giants would prefer — drop a few spots, add more picks. New York currently only has two top-100 selections,” Raanan wrote of the Giants’ interest in trading down.

By sliding back from No. 5, the Giants could potentially snag an additional second and/or third-round pick from a team currently picking a few spots behind them. This could allow New York to target another position of need in the first round, like offensive guard or cornerback, and still have the ammunition to circle back to the other need later in the top 100.

Mansoor Delane is the 2026 NFL Draft’s CB1

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According to Raanan, the Giants have expressed a strong interest in LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. Delane had his official top-30 visit with the Giants this past Thursday.

Delane, a unanimous All-American in 2025, is a mirror-image of the physical, man-coverage corners Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson covet. During his lone season at LSU, Delane was a certified lockdown presence, allowing only 13 receptions on 358 coverage snaps while recording 11 pass breakups and zero touchdowns allowed.

If the Giants trade back into the 10-15 range, Delane becomes a premier target to pair with Paulson Adebo. Opposite Adebo, the Giants are expecting Greg Newsome II and Deonte Banks to compete for the CB2 job. They do not have a long-term answer at that position yet. And Delane not only has the potential to be their answer at CB2 in 2026, but he could be their CB1 for years to come.

Trading down is something that league sources "believe the Giants would prefer — drop a few spots, add more picks," per @JordanRaanan.



They could move back and target a CB, like LSU's Mansoore Delane. The Giants currently have only two top-100 selections. They need more picks. pic.twitter.com/kYLEX0SOd2 — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) April 9, 2026

The Toolsier Option: Jermod McCoy

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But Delane isn’t the only cornerback that the Giants could target in Round 1. Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy represents the high-ceiling, boom-or-post option of the cornerback class. Despite missing the 2025 season with an ACL injury, McCoy’s sophomore tape at Oregon State was elite, featuring four interceptions and nine pass breakups.

McCoy silenced health concerns at his Pro Day with a blistering 4.38-second 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical, re-establishing himself as a CB1 caliber prospect.

“The Giants are at least doing their homework on Delane and Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy, widely considered the top cornerbacks in this draft,” Raanan reported. “The question is whether they would do it at pick five. Delane plays the physical style that new coach John Harbaugh’s teams favor. McCoy is more of a reach coming off a serious injury. Perhaps they would be more serious options if the Giants trade back in the first round and accumulate more picks.”

For a Giants team that is seriously thin in the secondary, McCoy and Delane are both high-risk, high-reward weapons that would fit the athletic profile general manager Joe Schoen has prioritized since arriving in New York.

Prospect School 2025 PFF Grade INTs / PBUs 40-Yard Dash Mansoor Delane LSU 90.3 (Run Def) 2 / 11 4.44s Jermod McCoy Tennessee 82.4 (Career) 4 / 9 (2024) 4.38s

The Verdict: Trading Down is the Smart Play

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Schoen’s draft history suggests that top-30 visits are the ultimate indicator of his final board. By bringing in Delane, the Giants are confirming that cornerback is a top priority in this year’s draft. Raanan reports they have also expressed interest in McCoy, and while he has not officially been in the building for a top-30 visit, odds are he will be.

Alongside defensive tackle, offensive guard, and wide receiver, cornerback is a glaring weakness on this roster. While fans are clamoring for a weapon like OSU WR Carnell Tate or Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, the defensive secondary was a revolving door in 2025.

Adding a blue-chip corner would allow the Giants to transition into a more aggressive defensive scheme, taking the pressure off Jaxson Dart to win every game in a high-scoring shootout.

Ultimately, the Giants are in a position where one player isn’t enough. While the temptation to take a defensive unicorn like OSU LB Sonny Styles at No. 5 is high, the smarter play might be to move back and accumulate extra draft capital.

If Schoen can turn the 5th pick into a top-15 selection and two extra Day 2 assets, he can walk away with a starting cornerback like Delane and a starting guard like Texas A&M’s Chase Bisontis, who the Giants have expressed interest in at the top of Round 2. In the high-stakes game of NFL roster building, quantity often has a quality all its own.