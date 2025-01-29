Giants somehow luck into top QB prospect at 3rd overall in latest NFL.com mock draft

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The NFL Draft is about three months away, and the New York Giants have a clear and obvious need to address this offseason. They are looking for a franchise quarterback to build around after a horrific 2024 campaign.

Giants land Cam Ward third overall in recent mock draft

However, there is a chance that New York won’t be able to select one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. They currently have the third overall pick, and the two teams in front of them (Titans and Browns) both could elect to draft a quarterback this year.

Despite that, one recent mock draft actually has the Giants not only landing a top quarterback prospect, but arguably the best one in the class. In NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks’ latest mock draft, he has the Giants selecting Miami standout quarterback Cam Ward with the third overall pick.

“The selection of this alpha-dog quarterback gives the Giants the competitive leader needed to bounce back from a couple of disappointing seasons,” Brooks wrote.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Ward is widely considered to be the No. 1 quarterback in this year’s draft class, with many projecting him to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans. However, Brooks has Colorado star Shedeur Sanders going to the Titans, with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter going second overall to the Browns.

The Giants will likely pursue either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders

Sanders is also expected to be picked in the top five and there is widespread speculation that he is bound for the Big Apple. The Giants have done a tremendous amount of due diligence on Sanders and Ward, and they seem fascinated by both of them.

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Ward has a greater upside than Sanders. While Sanders has great pocket presence, he can be vulnerable to an intense pass rush, whereas Ward is a great has great composure in the pocket.

Despite their differences, the Giants can’t necessarily go wrong with either quarterback, as either one of them would be a massive upgrade over their current options. New York was the second-lowest scoring offense last season with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito under center.

As the offseason continues, teams will get a better understanding of these prospects leading up to the draft, and the Giants could have the top quarterback available fall into their lap by the time the draft rolls around.