Giants could stabilize defensive line with underrated Lions free agent in offseason

Credit: Tork Mason-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to make a move to stabilize the interior of their defensive line. All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawerence headlines the unit as their dominant pass-rusher/run-stuffer extraordinaire. However, New York dealt with a revolving door of interior defenders next to Lawrence in the lineup this season.

Adding another legitimate, full-time starter to the interior to play alongside Lawrence will be a priority in the offseason. One free agent from the NFC North could be an affordable option to consider.

Giants could target Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike in free agency

Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike is an impending free agent who will attract plenty of buzz this offseason. Onwuzurike is currently the No. 40 overall free agent on Pro Football Focus’s rankings of the top 75 players about to hit the open market. He will be one of the top interior defenders available to sign this offseason, making him a top option for the G-Men to target with their $45 million in available cap space.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Onwuzurike is an intriguing player because of what he provides to a defense as both a run defender and as a pass-rusher. In 2024, he totaled 28 combined tackles with an impressive 13 quarterback hits. Per PFF, his 12.5% pass-rush win rate in 2024 ranked top-15 among all interior defensive linemen. He also posted a respectable 65.0 PFF run-defense grade.

As far as second starters on the defensive line go, Onwuzurike would be more than adequate for the G-Men to add in combination with Lawrence. He has dealt with injuries in the past, though, missing the entire 2022 season due to a back injury and only appearing in 10 games in 2023, which is something for the Giants to consider before committing major money to Onwuzurike.

Could the Giants afford to sign Onwuzurike?

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF projects a two-year, $16.5 million contract for Onwuzurike this offseason, paying him $8.25 million per year with $10 million guaranteed. For that price, he should be in major consideration for the G-Men. They have a decent amount of salary cap available to spend this offseason with roughly $45 million projected.

With Lawrence coming off a season-ending elbow injury last season, the Giants need to at least add depth to their interior defensive line, but adding a quality starter to play alongside him as well would be wise. Onwuzurike fits the billing — and at an affordable price tag.