Giants could grab Ravens’ offensive line gem in free agency

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The New York Giants endured another challenging season on the offensive line in 2024, an all-too-familiar narrative for the franchise. The line, which was already shaky, crumbled further after losing cornerstone left tackle Andrew Thomas to a significant foot injury.

As the Giants head into a critical offseason, finding versatile and reliable offensive linemen has to be a top priority. One name that should stand out is free agent Patrick Mekari.

Mekari’s Versatility is a Game-Changer

Patrick Mekari, 27, is coming off a solid season where he played 1072 snaps, primarily at left guard. Despite some growing pains, including 14 penalties, Mekari allowed just 30 pressures and one sack, showing his potential to anchor an offensive line. His ability to move around the line is one of his most intriguing traits.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In his career, Mekari has logged 1210 snaps at right tackle, 272 at right guard, 918 at center, 906 at left guard, and 685 at left tackle. This versatility could be a lifesaver for a Giants team that has dealt with a revolving door of injuries and underperforming players in the trenches.

Mekari’s penalties in 2024, his most penalized season to date, were largely a result of inexperience at left guard, where he played nearly 900 snaps for the first time. Still, his overall performance suggests he can adapt quickly, making him an excellent candidate for a starting role while also serving as a high-quality insurance policy for multiple positions.

The Salary Cap Puzzle

The Giants head into the offseason with a projected $43.4 million in cap space, but they aren’t as flush with cash as that number suggests. They still owe $20 million in dead money to Daniel Jones, and an estimated $10 million will likely go toward their draft class. That leaves general manager Joe Schoen with limited room to maneuver unless contracts are backloaded to 2026 and beyond, which seems like a viable strategy given the team’s pressing needs.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Mekari represents a cost-effective option who could provide immediate help without breaking the bank. His versatility alone makes him worth the investment, as he could step in at any position on the line and provide competence, a word not often associated with the Giants’ offensive line in recent years.

A Flexible Solution for the Giants’ Line

One of the most appealing aspects of adding Mekari is the flexibility it would give the Giants as they head into training camp. Rather than locking him into one position, the team could experiment with different alignments to find the best combination of players. Ideally, Mekari could slot in at right guard, but if the coaching staff prefers him on the left side, they could shift Jon Runyan to right guard, a position where he has plenty of experience.

The Giants’ offensive line issues have been well-documented, but the addition of a player like Mekari could change the dynamic. His ability to handle multiple positions at a high level gives the team options, something they desperately need. Mekari’s past experience playing left tackle also makes him a valuable safety net for Andrew Thomas, should injuries strike again.

Mekari Should Be a Top Target

For a team still struggling to establish consistency and reliability on the offensive line, Mekari is exactly the kind of player the Giants should be targeting in free agency. He’s proven he can perform at a high level and offers the versatility to adapt to whatever challenges arise. With limited cap space, the Giants must prioritize value, and Mekari fits the bill as a starting-caliber lineman who can provide much-needed stability to an embattled unit.