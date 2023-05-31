New York Giants: Standouts from OTA No. 5

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and head coach Brian Daboll on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Nfl Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants have met the midway point of OTAs, completing their fifth of a scheduled ten practices. After stringing together a big day on Tuesday, the offense once again stood out on the practice field on Wednesday afternoon. Daniel Jones and the rest of the gang lead the list of noteworthy performers from OTA No. 5.

Noteworthy performers from the New York Giants’ Day 5 of OTAs include:

1. QB Daniel Jones

Danny Dimes continued his streak of solid practices on Wednesday. The “highlight of practice” according to Ryan Dunleavy was Jones throwing three straight touchdown passes during 7-on-7 drills. He connected with Parris Campbell, then Isaiah Hodgins, then Darius Slayton.

According to the OTA Report on Giants.com, Hodgins “tip-toed on the back line” for his touchdown grab. Jones and Hodgins appear to be developing a strong connection in off-season programming.

Jones also connected on two deep balls; one to TE Darren Waller and the other to WR Kalil Pimpleton. Waller and Jones have been lighting it up throughout OTAs, a welcomed sight for Giants fans.

2. CB Zyon Gilbert

The Giants’ offense had gone three straight practices without committing a turnover. That streak ended today as Zyon Gilbert snagged an interception over the middle of the field.

Gilbert, an undrafted free agent in 2022, spent last season with Big Blue. He appeared in three games as a rookie (one start), totaling 14 tackles and one sack.

3. WR Kalil Pimpleton

Kalil Pimpleton had a big day at practice today. The second-year, 5-foot-9 receiver out of Central Michigan is fighting for a roster spot at the Giants’ OTAs. Pimpleton earned MAC Special Teams Player of the Year honors in 2021 for his kick returning and spent the 2022 season on New York’s practice squad.

Tyrod Taylor connected with Pimpleton on a short touchdown pass at practice. Later in the day, Pimpleton made another big play, hauling in a deep, over-the-shoulder grab via Daniel Jones.

Pimpleton was present for the Giants’ player-led training in Arizona last month. Entering his second season with New York, Pimpleton is looking to make an impact as a receiver and special teams player, and hopefully find his way onto the roster.