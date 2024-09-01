New York Giants: Scouting the 2025 quarterback draft class | Week 1 standout performances

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are well aware that Daniel Jones could be in his final year with the team that drafted him in 2019. The Giants gave Jones a substantial four-year, $160 million contract during the 2023 offseason, which included $92 million guaranteed. However, general manager Joe Schoen strategically included an option to exit the deal after the 2024 season, which would save the Giants approximately $19 million in salary cap space next year if exercised.

The New York Giants are Getting the Scouting Started

With this potential escape plan in place, the Giants are already preparing for a future without Jones. The team has begun scouting quarterbacks for the next NFL Draft. Notably, the Giants attempted to move up to the third overall pick to select Drake Maye from UNC, but the New England Patriots refused to trade the pick.

However, the Giants were actively scouting several college games on Saturday, including the matchup between Georgia and Clemson. Georgia secured a 34–3 victory after a slow first half, giving the Giants a chance to evaluate star quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck, considered one of the top prospects in next year’s draft class, impressed with 278 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an additional 19 rushing yards. His quick decision-making and processing speed are qualities that will undoubtedly intrigue NFL scouts.

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Other Standout Quarterback Performances

Several other quarterbacks caught the Giants’ attention with standout performances. Miami’s Cam Ward helped his team to a 41–17 victory over Florida, throwing for 385 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for an additional 33 yards. Ward’s athleticism and ability to make throws from all angles showcased his versatility as a quarterback.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar also made an impression, throwing for 216 yards and three touchdowns while adding 44 rushing yards. Although Allar completed only 11 passes, his performance included several impressive throws, demonstrating his potential as a future NFL quarterback. However, he will need further development in a high-powered passing offense to refine his processing skills and accuracy.

The Giants also had the opportunity to watch Quinn Ewers lead the Texas Longhorns to a 52–0 win over the Colorado State Rams. Ewers completed 20 of 27 passes for three touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, Arch Manning made a significant impact in his first college game, throwing for 95 yards and a touchdown on five completions. Manning looks like a potential future No. 1 overall pick, and the Giants would be eager to have a shot at drafting him in the future, but that would be well down the line.

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and the Next Draft Class

Additionally, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe contributed 200 passing yards and three touchdowns despite completing just seven passes. Milroe also added 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

Last year’s draft class was considered quarterback-heavy, but the upcoming draft class may present more challenges. The Giants will likely have an opportunity to select a new quarterback on a rookie contract, assuming they decide to move on from Jones.

The Financial Implications

The decision to part ways with Jones is not just about on-field performance. Jones is set to have a $41.6 million cap hit in the 2025 season and a $58.6 million cap hit in 2026. These numbers are unsustainable, given his production over the past few years.

To make his contract viable, the Giants would need to add void years or restructure the deal long-term. With these financial constraints and the need for a fresh start, the Giants are actively exploring all options at the quarterback position for the future.